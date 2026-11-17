The Miami Heat extended their winning streak to five games on Monday with a 128-110 rout of the Houston Rockets, though the victory was soured by a hip injury that sidelined All-Star center Bam Adebayo for the entire second half.

Fortunately for the Heat, Adebayo’s injury isn’t expected to be a long-term issue.

After the game, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he held Adebayo out of the second half as a “proactive” measure, confirming the injury isn’t severe.

“We’ll see how he feels tomorrow,” Spoelstra said, via Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang.

“But it was hip tightness at that point. I even saw the way he was grinding through it in the second quarter. I’m like, whatever he says, whatever anybody says, let’s just sit him down. And then we’ll reevaluate tomorrow. But I don’t think it’s long term.”

Bam Adebayo Injury Update

Adebayo recorded four points, one rebound, two assists and two steals in 16 minutes before being ruled out with a hip injury. The All-Defensive stud took only three shots but was a +9 on the floor as the Heat outscored the Rockets 62-46 in the first half.

Due to their strong first-half performance, the Heat could afford to sit out Adebayo, with Andrew Wiggins returning to the starting unit for the first time since losing his spot to Myron Gardner. Wiggins responded well, finishing with 17 points (6-of-9 FG), five rebounds and three blocks to go with a +15 point differential.

With Adebayo ruled out, Giannis Antetokounmpo took on a more assertive role, posting 14 points in the third quarter before resting in the final period of the blowout win.

Spoelstra praised the “Greek Freak” for stepping up after the Bam Adebayo injury.

“He controlled the whole game,” Spoelstra said of Antetokounmpo.

“He controlled the entire tenor of the game offensively. [Giannis] was Magic Johnson in the first 14 minutes of the game, setting everybody up.”

Miami Heat Win 5 in a Row

After starting the season 3-6, the Heat have won five consecutive games, notably against tough opponents like the Rockets, Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers.

During their five-game stretch, the Heat own the NBA’s second-best offense (126.2), 10th-best defense (113.7) and the fourth-best net rating (12.5).

Spoelstra believes Miami is starting to turn its defense around after holding the Rockets to 110 points on Monday.

“The guys are working their [butts] off defensively,” Spoelstra said.

“I want them to play with joy and have some fun offensively. The ball is moving. I really like the way the ball is popping around, and they’re looking for each other. There’s a lot of fun plays happening out there offensively, but they’re not shortcutting things defensively.”

The Heat (8-6) will next host the Milwaukee Bucks (1-13) on Wednesday. The game will mark Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first game against his former franchise.