Klay Thompson Put on Notice After Heat’s Blowout Loss to Lakers

The Miami Heat are facing early questions about their defensive identity after opening the 2026-27 season with a 2-5 record. The team brought together Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo to build around two established stars, but Miami has struggled to find consistency through its first seven games.

The Heat’s latest setback came Monday, when the Los Angeles Lakers handed them a 138-117 defeat to begin a five-game West Coast trip.

Luka Doncic finished with 42 points and 13 assists, while Miami allowed the Lakers to shoot 57.3% from the field. Klay Thompson scored 19 points, but the team’s defensive struggles remained the central concern.

With Miami searching for answers, Thompson’s place in the rotation has become part of a wider discussion about how the Heat can balance perimeter shooting with defensive reliability.

Bill Simmons Questions Klay Thompson’s Fit With Miami Heat

During The Bill Simmons Podcast, Bill Simmons criticized Thompson’s fit in Miami following the loss to the Lakers. Simmons questioned whether the veteran guard’s contribution has justified bringing him into the Heat’s rotation.

“The Klay thing did not work out, and there’s a reason two teams were ready to move on from him.”

Simmons also expressed concern about Miami’s overall defensive performance, saying he would be panicking if he were a Heat fan after the Lakers defeat.

He pointed to Miami’s reported defensive rating of 119.8 per 100 possessions, placing the team 27th in the league, ahead of only Sacramento, Chicago and Phoenix.

Thompson’s defensive limitations have added to the concern.

Quicker guards can use screens to force him into difficult perimeter matchups, putting pressure on Miami’s defensive structure.

When the first defender is beaten, Antetokounmpo and Adebayo may need to leave their assignments to provide help. That can create openings for opponents elsewhere on the floor.

Still, Thompson’s shooting remains an important part of Miami’s offense.

The veteran joined the Heat on a two-year, $11.5 million deal after a buyout, giving the team a relatively modest financial commitment for his experience and perimeter scoring.

His ability to stretch defenses could create room for Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has also defended Thompson’s broader contributions, saying, “He’ll be just fine. Actually, I’m really encouraged by all the other things he’s doing for us outside the three-point shooting.”

Simmons’ criticism raises a larger question about how Miami can make use of Thompson’s offensive strengths while limiting the impact of his defensive weaknesses.

But the Lakers game also exposed problems that extend beyond one player.

Bam Adebayo Highlights Miami Heat’s Defensive Problems

Bam Adebayo said Miami’s defensive communication has been a concern, particularly when fatigue sets in.

He pointed to the breakdowns that follow when players stop communicating and fail to maintain their assignments.

“A lot of times I feel like when fatigue sets in, we stop communicating, and that’s when mistakes happen,” Adebayo said.

“That’s when bad habits set in. … We’ve got to figure it out.”

Antetokounmpo has also called for greater effort, pride, and accountability from the team.

After the Lakers loss, he said Miami needs to trust one another defensively and provide more effort.

The Heat’s struggles therefore involve more than Thompson’s individual matchups.

The team has little time to regroup. Miami faces the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, with both teams looking to respond after difficult losses.

For the Heat, the next game offers another opportunity to address the defensive issues that have followed them through the opening stretch.