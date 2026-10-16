Heat Linked to Former First-Round Pick Amid Surprise Grizzlies Trade Buzz

The Miami Heat finally landed the superstar they had been chasing for years. Finding enough playmakers to put around Giannis Antetokounmpo, however, remains a work in progress.

That could make an intriguing development involving Memphis Grizzlies guard Walter Clayton Jr. worth watching.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Memphis has begun exploring the trade market for Clayton, a former first-round pick whom the Heat rated highly entering the 2025 NBA draft.

Writing for The Stein Line, Fischer identified Miami and the Golden State Warriors as longtime admirers of the former Florida standout.

“Other teams known to rate Clayton highly dating back to the draft: Golden State and Miami,” Fischer wrote.

While the report doesn’t indicate that Miami has engaged Memphis in trade discussions, Clayton’s potential availability comes at an interesting time for the Heat.

Heat Could Use More Playmaking After Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

Miami’s blockbuster acquisition of Antetokounmpo in July came at a considerable cost.

The Heat surrendered Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware and Kasparas Jakučionis, along with substantial draft capital, to acquire the two-time MVP and Bobby Portis from Milwaukee.

Norman Powell also departed in free agency, signing with the Chicago Bulls.

Those departures stripped Miami of several perimeter scoring and ballhandling options, leaving the Heat with questions about who will consistently create offense around their new superstar.

Antetokounmpo is an accomplished playmaker himself, but Miami could benefit from another guard capable of initiating offense, handling defensive pressure and creating shots when the ball isn’t in his hands.

That’s where Clayton becomes intriguing.

The 6-foot-4 guard has shown flashes of the scoring creativity and passing ability that made him a first-round selection.

He wouldn’t immediately replace the production Miami lost with Herro and Powell. But his ability to play both guard positions could give coach Erik Spoelstra another offensive option to develop.

Walter Clayton Jr.’s Trade Availability Marks Surprising Turn

Clayton helped lead Florida to the 2025 NCAA championship, emerging as one of college basketball’s most dangerous shot-makers during the Gators’ title run.

Washington selected him 18th overall in the 2025 NBA draft before his rights were traded to Utah.

He eventually landed in Memphis in February as part of the blockbuster Jaren Jackson Jr. trade with the Jazz.

According to Fischer, the Grizzlies placed significant value on Clayton during those negotiations.

Now, barely eight months later, Memphis is exploring potential trades involving Clayton and young forward GG Jackson II as it attempts to address a roster crunch.

Micah Peavy, who arrived in September’s deal with New Orleans involving Jordan Hawkins, remains among the players at risk of being waived if Memphis cannot complete another move.

The Grizzlies have already released Hawkins and D’Angelo Russell.

For Miami, the situation presents a potentially interesting opportunity.

Clayton’s uneven rookie season showed he remains a developing prospect rather than a finished product. But his offensive instincts and familiarity with high-pressure basketball could make him worth investigating.

The Heat’s interest dates back to the draft, and there is no confirmation that they are actively pursuing him.

Still, after sacrificing considerable perimeter depth to land Antetokounmpo, Miami has reason to monitor any young playmaker who becomes available.

Whether Clayton is one the Heat are willing to pay to acquire is another question.