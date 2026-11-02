Ex-Heat Center Gets Word On His Future With Bucks After Trade

A former Miami Heat center had a decision made regarding his future on Monday, November 2.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Milwaukee Bucks have exercised the fourth-year options on Kel’el Ware’s rookie-scale contract.

Ware is set to make $7.14 million for the 2027-2028 NBA season.

In addition to Ware, the Bucks also picked up Kasparas Jakucionis’ $4.02 million option for next season. Barring any moves throughout the 2026-2027 season–or the next offseason–the two young veterans will stick with the Bucks before they become free agents in 2028.

Kel’el Ware’s Journey To The Bucks

Ware was expected to have a bright future in Miami, but the Heat continued to prioritize star hunting over developing some of their homegrown pieces.

With eyes for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Heat did everything they could to pursue to the Greek Freak, and they did it for several months throughout the 2025-2026 season. While the deal didn’t get done before the trade deadline, the talks were revisited during the 2026 offseason.

The Heat traded Ware in a package that helped them pick up Antetokounmpo. Miami parted ways with Ware, Tyler Herro, Jakucionis, Jaime Jaquez, and draft compensation. In return, Miami picked up Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis.

Ware left the Heat after appearing in 141 games across two seasons. He started in 70 of those games. The center saw the court for 22.1 minutes per game. He produced 10.3 points per game, while shooting 54.0% from the field. He also came down with 9.0 rebounds per game and blocked 1.1 shots per game.

Since joining the Bucks, Ware has continued in a bench role. He is averaging 13.0 points (46.8% shooting), while coming down with 8.7 rebounds per game and blocking nearly 1.0 shots per game.