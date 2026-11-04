Miami Heat Hit With Bad Giannis Antetokounmpo News Amid 2-5 Start

The Miami Heat surrendered a massive package of young talent and draft capital to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason, but the blockbuster move could prove disastrous. DeMarcus Cousins believes the “Greek Freak” is merely a one-year rental who will bolt as an unrestricted free agent next summer.

“One hundred percent,” Cousins told FanDuel TV’s “Run it Back” when asked if he expects Antetokounmpo to leave the Heat in 2027.

“It wouldn’t surprise me to see him go back to Milwaukee,” Cousins continued. “For some reason, my gut’s telling me that anyway.”

Antetokounmpo is widely expected to decline his $62.7M player option for 2027–28 to sign a new max contract that locks him in through his mid-30s.

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Leave?

Cousins explained why the Bucks — who could have over $50M in cap space next offseason — are the ideal destination for Antetokounmpo.

“The way Milwaukee loaded up on young talents, assets, I can see a return happening,” Cousins predicted.

“It always seemed like he never wanted to leave Milwaukee,” Cousins said of the two-time MVP Antetokounmpo. It was more of a case ‘I kind of have to spread my wings and see if I find a better situation.’ But he never wanted to leave Milwaukee, so a jump back there wouldn’t surprise me at all.”

For what it’s worth, Antetokounmpo himself has hinted at the possibility of a short-term stint with the Heat, as he aspires to finish his career with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Miami Heat Off to 2-5 Start

“…When I finish this cycle with Miami, which I don’t know when it will end, and if, I will definitely return to Milwaukee, and I don’t know if they want me then,” Antetokounmpo told the “AnesTea” podcast back in August.

“…The city of Milwaukee, I love the city of Milwaukee. I will love it until I die. I bleed purple and green. It’s very simple. They made me who I am today.”

Boogie Cousins’ prediction comes at a time when the Miami Heat are reeling, having lost five of their opening seven games by a staggering margin of 72 points. The Heat have been so mediocre that they rank 27th in defensive rating and 21st in net rating. Many believe they will make a desperate move before the trade deadline to salvage their season — and persuade Antetokounmpo to stay.