Heat Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares Ambitious Goal

The Miami Heat are trying to figure out how to incorporate Giannis Antetokounmpo into the fold this year. It has not been a smooth ride, as Miami started out 0-4. However, they have won two straight as they continue to develop chemistry.

Antetokounmpo has played well with his new team. He also has played in every game so far this season, which is good to see after he played just 36 games a year ago. Antetokounmpo has now stated a goal that he wants to play as many games as possible.

Heat Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo Wants to Play as Many Games as Possible

While speaking to Ira Winderman of the Miami Sun-Sentinel, Antetokounmpo stated that he wants to play as many games as possible. He doesn’t want to just stop at 65 games to get postseason awards eligibility.

“I don’t want to just stop at the 65th game. Last year was the first time in my career that I played so few games, and it was something I did not like. I did not like sitting and watching the games. I love being out there; I love competing. — I know if I stay healthy, and if I work hard, I will be mentioned with the best.”

Antetokounmpo wants to play as many games this year because he knows how much his team needs him. It’s clear that Miami does not have the depth to survive a prolonged absence without him. He is still one of the best 10 players in the NBA when he is fully healthy.

The Heat could make a move at the trade deadline to further help the team, but it’s highly unlikely. They used most of their assets in order to get Antetokounmpo in the first place. They don’t have many assets left to further bolster the team.

Miami is Starting to Learn How to Play Together

Figuring out a workable offense in the half-court portion of the game is still something Miami is figuring out. With Antetokounmpo the focal point of the team now, they have to figure out a better way to use his skills. They have done that in the last two games.

Defensively has started out slower than expected, as well. Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo were expected to be part of one of the best frontcourts in the league. Right now, the Heat own the fifth-worst defensive rating in the league. That is surprising given how good both players are defensively.

Miami is trying to make sure they don’t fall into too large a hole in a very good Eastern Conference. The Heat sit 10th in the East, although it is very early. They still have time to figure out the right combination of backcourt players to play with Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.

If Antetokounmpo is able to play more than 65 games, Miami has a great shot to make the playoffs.