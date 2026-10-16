Bucks Announce Major News for Home Opener

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced major news for the team’s home opener, which is set to take place on October 23.

The Bucks are set to open the 2026-27 NBA season at home against the Chicago Bulls on Friday, October 23.

Originally, the game was set to begin at 7 p.m. CT, but with the Milwaukee Brewers playing in the World Series that night, the Bucks decided to move up their home opener to 3 p.m. CT instead, giving Milwaukee sports fans the opportunity to watch both of their teams play sports that day.

Bucks Move Up Home Opener

Taking to their social media, the Bucks released an official statement about the time change for their home opener against the rival Bulls.

“The Brewers’ return to the World Series for the first time in 44 years is a special moment for Milwaukee and sports fans across Wisconsin. Congratulations to the Brewers and the entire organization on this tremendous achievement, and we’ll be cheering them on as they begin their World Series run. The Bucks are proud to move our home opener to 3 p.m. in recognition of this historic occasion and thank the NBA for making this schedule change possible,” the Bucks wrote on their X.

Bucks Did the Right Thing

The Bucks did not have to change the time for their home opener, as the tickets went on sale a long time ago and fans were expecting the game to start at 7 p.m. CT.

But with the Brewers advancing to the World Series for the first time since 1982 — the first and only appearance in the Fall Classic — the Bucks did the right thing by switching up their home opener to an earlier time slot.

This will allow sports fans in Milwaukee to focus on both of the city’s major sports teams that day, as fans can watch the Bucks play against the Bulls that afternoon, before watching the Brewers play in the World Series against either the Cleveland Guardians or the Tampa Bay Rays later that night.

It’s a great decision by the Bucks, and one that has already won them praise all over social media.