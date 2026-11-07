Former Bucks Coach Jason Kidd Fires Back at Doc Rivers Over Giannis Comments

The Milwaukee Bucks are hearing two very different takes of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the coaches who once led him.

Former Bucks coach Jason Kidd challenged Doc Rivers’ criticism of the two-time MVP on Friday, Nov. 6. Rivers had questioned Antetokounmpo’s basketball IQ and said the forward was difficult to coach.

Kidd, who worked with Antetokounmpo early in his career, saw the same playing style differently.

Jason Kidd Disagrees With Doc Rivers’ Giannis Assessment

During an appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today, Kidd rejected Rivers’ assessment of Antetokounmpo’s understanding of the game.

“I disagree with that. I think Giannis understands how to play the game,” Kidd said.

Kidd pointed to Antetokounmpo’s ability to attack the basket and force defenses to react. He acknowledged that stars can challenge their coaches, but argued that they still want direction.

“He’s one of the top five players in the league,” Kidd added.

His comments followed Rivers’ appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast. Rivers, who coached Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee until stepping down this year, argued that the forward relied too much on overpowering defenders.

“He has this great passing ability, but he doesn’t necessarily have this super IQ at the same time,” Rivers said.

Rivers also questioned the former Bucks star’s attention to offensive execution. He praised Miami coach Erik Spoelstra’s ability to teach that part of the game.

Kidd coached Milwaukee from 2014 to 2018. He moved Antetokounmpo into a larger ball-handling role before the forward became one of the NBA’s most decorated players.

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Antetokounmpo left Milwaukee in an offseason trade with the Miami Heat. His departure ended a tenure that included two MVP awards and the Bucks’ 2021 NBA championship.

Miami has struggled to find its footing with its new star. The Heat opened 3-6 and lost 120-100 to Golden State on Thursday.

The results have drawn attention to how Antetokounmpo fits beside Bam Adebayo and within Spoelstra’s offense. Still, his production has remained strong.

Through nine games, he averaged 27.3 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists. Those numbers offer a different picture from Miami’s record.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, has its own problems. The Bucks fell to 1-8 after Friday’s 121-107 loss to Toronto.

Neither Kidd nor Rivers coaches Antetokounmpo today. But their disagreement shows how differently two coaches can judge the same player.

One sees limits in his approach. The other sees the force that made him a champion.