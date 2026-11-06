Bucks Finally Shed Horrible Salary in Kristaps Porzingis Trade Proposal

The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to figure out the best way to continue after trading away Giannis Antetokounmpo. They finally traded him in the offseason to the Heat. Now, they are one of the worst teams in the NBA through the first few games of the year.

Right now, Milwaukee is tied for having the worst record in the league. They have one win, and that was over a banged-up Pacers team. The rebuild needs more juice. A trade idea from Bleacher Report would help them get off a massive contract that is still weighing them down.

Bucks Trade For Kristaps Porzingis is Trade Idea to Shed Salary

Here is the full trade proposal:

Milwaukee Bucks receive: Kristaps Porzingis, Moses Moody, 2030 conditional second-round pick, 2033 second-round pick, $3 million in cash

Golden State Warriors receive: Myles Turner, Jericho Sims

Trading Turner should be the biggest priority for Milwaukee. He has been a disaster since he was signed last offseason. He is still owed an enormous amount of money. Even if Porzingis doesn’t play basketball again, having him essentially be an expiring contract would help them advance the rebuild.

The interest in Turner from Golden State is reportedly low. That makes sense considering the stats he has put up. Through eight games this season, Turner is averaging 8.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting only 41.3 percent from the field.

Turner is averaging 2.8 blocks, which would help Golden State’s defense. With Porzingis not likely to play at all, they might not have any choice but to trade for Turner if they are looking for a healthy body to play the starting center position.

For the Bucks, trading Turner would give them financial flexibility in a couple of years to sign some free agents to make the team more competitive next offseason. They are already one of the worst teams in the league, so losing him this year wouldn’t change their prospects at all.

Milwaukee Has Decisions to Make on Who They Are Going to Keep

This year is about figuring out which players have a future with the team. The Bucks have to make some decisions about which players they are going to keep. Tyler Herro was the prize in the Antetokounmpo trade, but he is on an expiring deal. Milwaukee has to figure out if they are going to extend him.

With the new tanking rules in effect, it might not behoove the Bucks to be one of the worst teams in the league. However, the talent level they have right now seems to indicate their record won’t get much better. They have the fourth-worst defensive rating in the league. Offensively, they haven’t been much better.

Trading Turner will be the top priority for Milwaukee as the trade deadline gets closer. Finding suitors for him will be tough, though. Anyone in return would make do.