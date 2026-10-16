Anthony Edwards Gets Surprise MVP Support In NBA GM Poll

Top shooting guard Anthony Edwards received a top three ranking in the annual NBA General Manager survey for the MVP race. Most betting and probability odds have some combination of Victor Wembanyama, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Nikola Jokic as the top three favorites. These names finished in the top three last season, with SGA and Jokic dominating the MVP race for multiple years.

The following results show who the GMs believe will have the best chance at MVP:

Who will win the 2026-27 Kia MVP?

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio – 77% Nikola Jokić, Denver – 10% Anthony Edwards, Minnesota – 7%

Also receiving votes: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City; Jayson Tatum, Boston

Edwards getting 7% of votes is nothing too absurd, but it is not the popular opinion to see him rated about Gilgeous-Alexander. Luka Doncic is also typically ranked well above Edwards in the pecking order of MVP odds.

GMs believe in Minnesota having a great season and Edwards getting the benefit of the doubt as the leader. The Timberwolves trading for LaMelo Ball gives Edwards a new co-star with higher hopes for title contention. Decision makers around the NBA believe in Edwards having his best season yet with the poll results.

How Anthony Edwards Can Win MVP

The biggest obstacle in Edwards’ way is also shown in the poll with Wembanyama in first place. A whopping 77% sees Wemby as the strong MVP favorite since the San Antonio Spurs are expected to be a dominant force again. Wembanyama feels ready to be crowned as the best player in the world and could get the MVP narrative.

The only way for Edwards to make up the gap is to have either win the most games or challenge the top teams. Minnesota getting close to the Spurs and Thunder in the standing could see a narrative forming for Ant.

Edwards has less help than Wemby or Gilgeous-Alexander to give him that nod. Ball and Rudy Gobert are the only All-Star caliber teammates, and both remain less impressive than the other Spurs and Thunder stars. Similar team and Edwards being the clear Minnesota leader is the only path to the MVP.

Why Luka Doncic & SGA Didn’t Get Support

The next question is why Gilgeous-Alexander and Doncic didn’t get the same love as Edwards. Losing LeBron James and other rotation players could see the Lakers falling lower in seeding to make winning a tougher task for Luka.

Voters’ fatigue is the factor working against Shai and Jokic when looking at their respective chances. Oklahoma City has had the best West record for three seasons in a row, and Gilgeous-Alexander has won the last two MVPs because of that.

Edwards is a fresher choice who has yet to have a realistic chance at contending for the MVP Award. Minnesota has solid talent with Ball, Gobert, and Jaden McDaniels in the starting lineup with him, but Edwards is the only superstar. Expect Ant to chase the MVP if he has any realistic shot once the season gets going.