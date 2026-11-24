The Minnesota Timberwolves have been playing well despite the absence of Anthony Edwards since late October.

Edwards has only played four games this season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. He was initially ruled out for at least two months, as first reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania.

However, there’s growing concern around Edwards since he just recently ditched his crutches and has only started the rehab process.

Concerning Anthony Edwards Return Timeline Emerges

Speaking on “The Jon Krawczynski Show,” the Minnesota Timberwolves insider shared a concerning update on Anthony Edwards’ recovery from right knee surgery.

Krawczynski reported that Edwards still has a “long way to go” before he can do anything on the court. He mentioned January as a potential return timeline, but it sounded like it’s just for physical activities and not clearance to play full-contact basketball.

“We talked to Anthony Edwards last week about his recovery, and he made it clear that he’s still very much in the beginning stages of getting back out there,” Krawczynski said. “He has been out on the bench watching games the last couple of games in this homestand, which is an improvement.”

“He’s off of the crutches now, but I think it’s still going to be a while for Anthony,” the reporter continued. “I think we’re talking into January before we see Anthony Edwards on the court. He’s just got a long way to go and a lot to process with that knee.”

Play

In Edwards’ absence, the Timberwolves are 10-4 since he went down. They currently sit third in the Western Conference standings at 13-5.

LaMelo Ball and Jaden McDaniels have picked up the slack for the Timberwolves. Ayo Dosunmu, Jonathan Kuminga and Bones Hyland are also doing their parts, while Rudy Gobert has had his fair share of struggles.

Anthony Edwards Passed on Offseason Surgery

Last Thursday in New York City, after shootaround, Anthony Edwards told reporters that he could have undergone surgery in the offseason. He opted out of it because they were managing his knee very well before it flared up at the start of the season.

“I never wanted to have surgery,” Edwards said via Vincent Goodwill of ESPN. “Like I thought it would just go away,” Edwards said. “In the offseason, it was actually good. Like we was managing it pretty good, treating it, and it wasn’t as (swollen), and then like soon the season kicked off. I don’t know what happened. It just flared back up like really bad, and then I was like, man, it’s time.”

Edwards also revealed that he has no idea when he’ll be returning, which is another cause for concern for many Timberwolves fans.