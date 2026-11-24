Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo is targeting his 2026-2027 season debut around Jan. 1, shortly before or after the New Year, as he recovers from a torn right Achilles tendon.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Timberwolves officially cleared DiVincenzo to return to team basketball activities, marking a major milestone just seven months after he underwent surgery on April 26.

How Donte DiVincenzo Get the Injury?

He suffered the injury in the opening minutes of Game 4 during Minnesota’s first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets in April. After spending the summer rehabilitating at the team facility, DiVincenzo will now begin practicing with the squad so trainers can monitor how his body responds before locking in an exact return date.

With the announcement, he is progressing ahead of the typical nine-to-twelve-month timeline

Nonetheless, DiVincenzo remains ruled out for immediate game action as he transitions back into team practices and full-contact work.

Donte DiVincenzo Speaks About His Mindset This Season Despite Injury

Donte DiVincenzo has approached his recovery from a ruptured right Achilles tendon with an aggressive and work-first mindset.

DiVincenzo stayed in Minnesota over the summer for rehab and said he “fell in love with the process” of putting in the work day after day.

He has noted in an interview with The Athletic that his instinct is to push constantly, with medical staff sometimes having to hold him back rather than urge him forward.

“I wouldn’t come in here with the mindset of I’m gonna play next year,” he said before the training camp. “No, the mindset is to play this year.”

“It’s been very, very helpful those days or weeks where you feel like you’re not gaining so much ground as you should. You talk to those guys, and they kind of help push you along.”

He described the start of training camp as a “gut punch” when teammates returned to the court and he could not play yet.

DiVincenzo credited the Timberwolves’ front office, coaches, and players for keeping him involved in everything so he still felt part of the group.

According to DiVincenzo, watching games and halftime from the locker room has helped him study spacing, slot cuts, and how to make the game easier for teammates when he returns. He opened up about the mental battles of being injured this season.

“There [are] a lot of battles in sports that aren’t the physical ones,” he said. “It starts with the physical and then turns into the mental side. So, just [showing] that there is light at the end of the tunnel. As vulnerable as I am, I can tell you I’m as driven and as confident.”

“Sometimes, you just want to get something off of your chest and leave it alone and go forward from there. It doesn’t need to have a resolution every single day. So, just being that for them and whatever they need as the season evolves.”

Last season, he recorded 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while committing 1.4 turnovers. He shot 40.6% from the field overall and 37.9% from three-point range on 7.9 attempts per game.

DiVincenzo will help the Timberwolves this season by adding 3-point shooting, backcourt depth, and locker-room leadership for a new-look roster led by LaMelo Ball.