The Minnesota Timberwolves saw major bad news about LaMelo Ball towards the end of their Wednesday night game against the OKC Thunder.

During the 2:29 mark of the fourth quarter, Ball tweaked his left ankle, causing him to be taken out of the game.

What Happened To LaMelo Ball?

Ball was on the floor clutching his ankle for an extended period of time before very gingerly walking back to the locker room with the help of his teammates.

Ball then went to the bench with the team’s training staff. He finished the game with 29 minutes, 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists.

No update as of yet for Ball.

The Timberwolves eventually went on to win against the Thunder, 113-106, in the NBA Cup game.