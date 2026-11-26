MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 12: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves walks off the court after the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Target Center on November 12, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Mavericks 133-94. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
The Minnesota Timberwolves saw major bad news about LaMelo Ball towards the end of their Wednesday night game against the OKC Thunder.
During the 2:29 mark of the fourth quarter, Ball tweaked his left ankle, causing him to be taken out of the game.
What Happened To LaMelo Ball?
Ball was on the floor clutching his ankle for an extended period of time before very gingerly walking back to the locker room with the help of his teammates.
Ball then went to the bench with the team’s training staff. He finished the game with 29 minutes, 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists.
The Timberwolves eventually went on to win against the Thunder, 113-106, in the NBA Cup game.
Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler.
A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda.
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The Minnesota Timberwolves saw major bad news about LaMelo Ball towards the end of their Wednesday night game against the OKC Thunder. During the 2:29 mark of the fourth quarter, Ball tweaked his left ankle, causing him to be taken out of the game.What Happened To LaMelo Ball?Ball was on the floor clutching his ankle for […]
Major Injury News Hit LaMelo Ball And The Minnesota Timberwolves