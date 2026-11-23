Anthony Edwards is taking his time recovering from right knee surgery and will not be eligible for NBA awards such as MVP or All-NBA honors due to the league’s 65-game minimum requirement.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon advised Edwards not to rush his return, noting that the Minnesota Timberwolves are performing well in his absence and that individual award eligibility is already off the table.

“Take your time. There’s no reason whatsoever for Ant to rush back,” MacMahon said. “He’s not going to be award-eligible. And he doesn’t have to, like, rush to grab his cape out of the closet and save the Timberwolves because they’re having a phenomenal season despite his absence.”

Timberwolves Are Winning Without Anthony Edwards

Edwards underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in late October after swelling and pain flared up following an Oct. 26 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. While he plans to return this season, he is early in his rehab and a January return remains an estimate rather than a guarantee.

Nonetheless, the Timberwolves are winning without him at 11-4 and are in the top four in the Western Conference.

“So, obviously, Ant wants to play basketball. He wants to be part of this. He wants to continue to build chemistry, especially with LaMelo [Ball]. But the most important thing is he’s back, he’s healthy, and that they’re going to have him in a rhythm and fresh rolling into the playoffs cuz they’re going to be a playoff team,” MacMahon added.

Anthony Edwards Opens Up Injury Procedure

Edwards noted the procedure was needed to play pain-free over the next couple of years, though he acknowledged another procedure could be possible down the road.

Edwards is doing daily rehab and plans to ease back in without forcing shots when cleared. He opened up about his injury last week.

“I’m the type of guy, I never wanted to have surgery,” Edwards said. “Like I thought it would just go away. In the offseason, it was actually good, we was managing it pretty good, treating it, and it wasn’t as swole. Then as soon as the season kicked off, I don’t know what happened, it just flared back up like really bad. Then I was like, ‘Man, it’s time.'”

“It was good in camp, like I said, I think after the Miami game it started to flare up and then it went down a little bit after the Orlando game so we thought we were going to be alright, but then after the back-to-back it was really bad, like painful to fly, so I’m like, ‘I gotta get it.’ I plan on coming back, but I don’t know when,” Edwards added.

Edwards is averaging 33.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game across four appearances for the Timberwolves, playing 33.8 minutes per contest.

Edwards has opened the campaign with efficient high-volume scoring, shooting 48.1% from the field (50-of-104), 40.0% from the 3-point range (18-of-45), and 75.0% from the free-throw line (15-of-20). On the defensive end, Edwards has contributed 2.0 steals and 0.8 blocks per game alongside 3.5 turnovers.

While Edwards is out, the Timberwolves are anchored by LaMelo Ball, Jaden McDaniels, Ayo Dosunmu, and Rudy Gobert.