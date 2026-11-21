On Saturday, the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Memphis Grizzlies at the Target Center.

It’s the first matchup of the season between the Timberwolves and Grizzlies. The Timberwolves will look to snap Memphis’ five-game winning streak.

The Timberwolves are also in the middle of an eight-game homestand. They are 4-2 heading into the final two games against the Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Minnesota Timberwolves have five players listed on their injury report for tonight’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Four players have already been ruled out, while one player is tagged as available.

Joan Beringer is available to play despite wearing a face mask to protect a fractured nose suffered on November 6 against the New Orleans Pelicans. Beringer has been playing well as the backup center amid the struggles and inconsistencies of his fellow countryman Rudy Gobert.

From the four players listed as out, Rocco Zikarsky is not dealing with an injury. Zikarsky has been assigned to the NBA G League as part of his two-way contract.

Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo and Jaylen Clark are all unavailable to play due to their respective injuries.

Edwards has started his rehab process after undergoing right knee surgery last month. He was wearing crutches earlier this week, which has caused panic and worry among Timberwolves fans.

DiVincenzo is recovering from a torn right Achilles tendon suffered in last season’s playoffs. He has not been ruled out for the entire season and could return before the postseason begins.

Clark, on the other hand, is dealing with a strained right hamstring. He is set to be re-evaluated in two weeks, though he has no clear return date.

Timberwolves This Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves went all in this offseason, acquiring LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets. They also signed Jonathan Kuminga in free agency.

However, there were plenty of doubters about Ball’s fit with Anthony Edwards, but they developed and showed chemistry early on until Ant-Man’s unfortunate knee injury.

Ball has carried the Timberwolves to an 11-5 record, sitting fifth in the Western Conference standings. He is averaging 17.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Jaden McDaniels has also stepped up, though Rudy Gobert could be better. Ayo Dosunmu has been filling in for Donte DiVincenzo, while Bones Hyland has been explosive off the bench.

As a team, the Timberwolves are 10th in scoring, averaging 115.6 points per game. They have the third-best defense in the league, allowing just 105.8 points per game.