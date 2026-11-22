Since losing Anthony Edwards to injury, the Minnesota Timberwolves have defied expectations, going 9–4 over their last 13 games to hold onto a top-three seed in a stacked Western Conference.

Amid their hot run, several former players have urged the Timberwolves to pursue a trade for Anthony Davis, arguing that pairing the 10-time All-Star with a returning “Ant-Man” and LaMelo Ball would make them the favorites to win the West.

Trading for Davis — and his $58M salary — is no easy feat under the NBA’s restrictive luxury-tax rules. However, the Timberwolves have a realistic path forward by using Rudy Gobert’s $36.5M contract as the centerpiece of a CBA-compliant deal.

Timberwolves Trade Idea Lands AD

Timberwolves would receive: Anthony Davis, Justin Champagnie

Wizards would receive: Rudy Gobert, Donte DiVincenzo, Cody Williams, Joan Beringer, Trey Lyles, 2030 second-round pick (via MEM)

Post-trade, the Timberwolves would be hard-capped at the second apron while remaining $6.13M under the first apron. The catch, however, is that the deal would leave Minnesota with just 11 players under contract, forcing the front office to fill out the rest of the roster. That shouldn’t be too difficult, given that vets such as Bruce Brown Jr., Ochai Agbaji, Kevin Porter Jr. and Kevin Love remain unsigned.

Crucially, this deal allows Minnesota to keep key rotation pieces like Jonathan Kuminga, Ayo Dosunmu, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Bones Hyland alongside franchise cornerstones Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and LaMelo Ball — while incoming forward Justin Champagnie adds much-needed depth to a depleted bench.

This hypothetical deal cannot be completed until Dec. 15, when Trey Lyles’ trade restriction lifts. The Timberwolves face the same timeline with Kuminga and Dosunmu, neither of whom can be included in any trade before that date.

Should Timberwolves Trade for AD?

DeMarcus Cousins, Nick Young and Kendrick Perkins are some of the retired NBA players who have urged the Timberwolves to pursue a deal for Davis. Cousins argues that the Timberwolves — the No. 1-ranked defense in the league — won’t miss a beat if Davis replaces Gobert as their new defensive anchor and rim protector.

“Thinking of a flip for Anthony Davis, a guy that’s looking for an extension. I think he can still provide everything that Rudy does,” Cousins told “Run it Back” recently.

Cousins believes the deal will also help rookie AJ Dybantsa on the Wizards.

“It opens up for the young guy, AJ. I think it would be better for Minnesota all-around; they kinda got that other go-to guy while Anthony is out, to go along with LaMelo,” Cousins told “Gil’s Arena” earlier this month.

“I think it works for both teams,” he added.