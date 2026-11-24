Nearly seven months after a ruptured Achilles tendon ended his season, Donte DiVincenzo has taken a significant step toward returning to the Minnesota Timberwolves. And his comeback could arrive sooner than expected.

The Timberwolves announced Tuesday, Nov. 24, that DiVincenzo has been cleared for team basketball activities after undergoing surgery to repair his right Achilles tendon in April.

DiVincenzo hopes to return sometime in January, according to league sources who spoke to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

The veteran guard is expected to begin practicing with his teammates in the coming days, although Minnesota has not established an official return date.

The team wants to evaluate how his body responds to full practices before determining when he can play.

Donte DiVincenzo Injury Update Reveals January Return Target

DiVincenzo ruptured his Achilles on April 25 during Game 4 of Minnesota’s first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.

He underwent surgery the following day.

A January return would represent an unusually quick recovery from an injury that has sidelined several NBA stars for a year or longer.

However, DiVincenzo has approached his rehabilitation determined to return as quickly as his body allows.

“I’ve been a firm believer in doing the work and letting the work speak for itself,” DiVincenzo said in October, according to The Athletic.

The 29-year-old remained in Minnesota throughout the summer, working closely with the team’s medical staff.

His dedication has impressed teammates, including Jaylen Clark, who suffered a similar injury during his college career.

“He’s light years ahead of me,” Clark said in October, according to The Athletic.

Clark marveled at DiVincenzo’s progress, noting that his own rehabilitation took considerably longer before he regained his athleticism.

Even Anthony Edwards, who is recovering from right knee surgery, has been impressed.

“I think he surpassed his rehab. He’s doing phenomenal,” Edwards said.

Despite the encouraging developments, DiVincenzo must still progress through team practices before receiving clearance for games.

Timberwolves Could Receive Major Boost From DiVincenzo

DiVincenzo’s eventual return would strengthen a Minnesota team already thriving despite significant injuries.

The Timberwolves improved to 13-5 after defeating the Brooklyn Nets 142-116 on Monday.

They entered Tuesday ranked third in the Western Conference despite playing without DiVincenzo all season and Edwards for their last 14 games.

Minnesota also owns the NBA’s top-rated defense and second-best net rating.

DiVincenzo would add another perimeter defender and proven outside shooter to coach Chris Finch’s rotation.

Last season, he averaged 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 38% from the 3-point range.

He started all 82 regular-season games before suffering the devastating playoff injury.

His return could help an offense that has struggled with consistency, while Minnesota’s depth would allow Finch to gradually increase his playing time.

For now, the Timberwolves will continue evaluating his progress.

But after 213 days of rehabilitation, DiVincenzo has finally reached the point where practicing with his teammates is again within reach.

And a January return, once seemingly ambitious, is now his stated goal.