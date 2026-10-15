Anthony Edwards Drops NSFW Warning Ahead of Timberwolves Season

Anthony Edwards sent a clear message to the rest of the NBA ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star appears ready to make another statement as his team looks to build on its recent playoff success.

Anthony Edwards Sends NSFW Warning to NBA Rivals

In a clip shared by ClutchPoints on X,

Edwards delivered an NSFW warning to the league.

The confident message fits the 25-year-old guard’s personality as he prepares for another season as one of the NBA’s leading scorers.

Edwards said, “When y’all see the Timberwolves come in town, y’all ns need to know they on bullsht … you got the light skin, you got the brown skin and you got the black a** n*a.”

“When yall see the Timberwolves come in town yall n****s need to know they on bulls**t… you got the light skin, you got the brown skin and you got the black a** n***a.” Anthony Edwards with a direct message to the league 😳 (via @anthonyedwards) pic.twitter.com/8vTe5v2pEl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 15, 2026

Anthony Edwards Impresses in Timberwolves Preseason

Edwards has carried that scoring form into the preseason. He opened with 14 points against the Milwaukee Bucks before scoring 19 against the Indiana Pacers.

His best performance came against the New York Knicks on October 12, when he recorded 26 points on 8-of-16 shooting, including five three-pointers, in Minnesota’s 122-104 victory.

The Timberwolves lost 128-106 to the Detroit Pistons on October 14, but Edwards still finished with 20 points and three assists.

He struggled with his shooting, making just five of 15 field-goal attempts, including one of five from beyond the arc.

Minnesota has also added LaMelo Ball to its backcourt, giving Edwards another playmaker alongside him.

This will allow Edwards to return to his natural shooting guard position instead of carrying as much responsibility as the primary point guard. If the new partnership clicks, the Timberwolves could have another dimension to their offense.

Edwards’ warning may be playful, but his preseason performances suggest he is ready to attack the new campaign. Staying healthy will be crucial as Minnesota looks to make another deep playoff run.