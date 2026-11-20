Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch mocked NBA officials’ reputation as the “best in the world” after a 102-99 loss to the New York Knicks on Thursday, Nov. 19, criticizing a late-game review that wiped out a potential game-tying 3-pointer.

With 1:36 left and Minnesota trailing by three, officials stopped play to review whether a LaMelo Ball jump shot hit the rim, negating a subsequent game-tying 3-pointer by Ayo Dosunmu.

In his postgame press conference, Finch said the ball clearly hit the rim and argued that a play like that can be reviewed after the fact without stopping live action.

“I mean it was clear that it hit the rim, it hit the rim and it went straight down to the floor,” Finch said.

Chris Finch Roasts NBA Referees After Timberwolves Loss

Finch pointed out that NBA referees are routinely billed as the “best in the world” and said they cannot miss a call like that or use poor judgment on when to halt play.

“I mean, we’re continually told that these are the best in the world, and you know you can’t miss that one,” he added.

Finch was assessed a technical foul in the first half after arguing a foul call on Terrence Shannon Jr. against Landry Shamet.

Finch also pointed to an offensive foul called on Rudy Gobert during a play involving Karl-Anthony Towns, whom Finch felt flopped.

New York led by 12 entering the fourth and pushed the advantage to 16 early, before going cold, shooting 2-for-14 in the quarter, missing 13 straight shots at one point, and failing to score over the final 3:26.

Dosunmu hit a 3-pointer with 2:34 left to cut New York’s lead to three, and Minnesota had multiple chances to tie. However, costly turnovers, including Rudy Gobert throwing a defensive rebound out of bounds and Jonathan Kuminga losing the ball twice in late sequences, stalled their momentum.

Ball later missed a tying 3-pointer with 9.9 seconds remaining, and Minnesota could not get another shot off before the buzzer.

LaMelo Ball Opens Up About Timberwolves Loss To Defending NBA Champions

LaMelo Ball finished with 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists on 6-for-21 shooting, missing a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the Timberwolves’ loss to the Knicks.

With Anthony Edwards sidelined by a knee injury, Minnesota dropped to 11–5 on the 2026–27 season.

Ball opened up about the last play after the game.

“I think we just hit too long. We should have hit the beginning of the game,” he said.

“I put that on me. So, yeah, a good play. I mean, yeah. If I take it, I feel like every shot is good. But there’s always a better shot and better things you can do. You just got to figure out what you want and what you can do.”

“I think any game is good for us. Just us being on the court and playing together, I think that’s good.”

Ball has taken over as the primary engine and floor general for the Timberwolves, helping guide the team to an 8-4 record during Edwards’ absence.

The hope for the Timberwolves is for Ball to continue to guide the team to wins until Edwards returns from his injury.