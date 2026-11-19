Karl-Anthony Towns finally has the championship he spent his career chasing. But as he prepares to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night, there is one part of that achievement he wishes had turned out differently.

Towns, who helped the New York Knicks win their first NBA championship in 53 years last season, admitted that returning to Minnesota as a champion brings mixed emotions.

The former Timberwolves cornerstone spent nine seasons trying to deliver the franchise its first title before Minnesota traded him to New York in 2024.

Now, he is returning to Target Center with the Larry O’Brien Trophy on his résumé — just not with the team that drafted him.

Towns called the homecoming “bittersweet” in comments reported Thursday by The Athletic’s Fred Katz.

“Because I wanted to win it here so bad for the city, for Minneapolis, for Minnesota, for all the people who haven’t seen an NBA championship here,” Towns said.

Karl-Anthony Towns Still Has Strong Feelings for Minnesota

Towns’ relationship with Minnesota goes well beyond basketball.

The Timberwolves selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft. He became a four-time All-Star, endured multiple rebuilding years and eventually helped transform the franchise into a Western Conference contender.

His final season in Minnesota ended with a trip to the 2024 Western Conference Finals.

Although Towns never reached the NBA Finals with the Timberwolves, his attachment to the organization and the community remains strong.

“But it’s great to be able to come back and to be able to see friends, people I call family here, get to eat at my favorite spots,” Towns said.

His comments reflect the complicated ending to a Minnesota career that once appeared destined to last much longer.

The Timberwolves traded Towns shortly before training camp in 2024, sending him to the Knicks in a blockbuster deal involving Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.

Less than two years later, Towns accomplished the goal that had eluded him in Minnesota.

Towns Returns to Face Timberwolves on Historic Streak

The championship has carried over into one of Towns’ most productive starts.

The 30-year-old has recorded a double-double in each of New York’s first 14 games this season, establishing a Knicks franchise record.

He also enters Thursday’s matchup leading the NBA in rebounding.

The streak adds another dimension to his return against the team that helped develop him into an All-NBA talent.

Minnesota, meanwhile, enters the game with an 11-4 record after winning seven of its past eight contests.

The Timberwolves remain among the Western Conference’s contenders despite moving on from Towns.

Timberwolves Face Familiar Star With Different Perspective

For Minnesota fans, Thursday offers another opportunity to recognize a player who ranks second in franchise history in points and rebounds behind Kevin Garnett.

For Towns, it represents something more personal.

He has already achieved what he once dreamed of accomplishing in Minnesota. The championship validated years of persistence through criticism, injuries and playoff disappointments.

But his latest comments make clear that winning elsewhere did not erase his connection to the Timberwolves.

Towns returns as an NBA champion, grateful for his success in New York while still remembering the championship he wanted to bring home to Minnesota.