Anthony Edwards isn’t putting a date on his return to the Minnesota Timberwolves. And judging by his latest comments, the superstar guard isn’t particularly interested in rushing the process.

Edwards provided an update on his recovery from right knee surgery Thursday, November 19, revealing that he’s still in the early stages of rehabilitation and has no timetable for his return.

According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, Edwards said he doesn’t intend to rush back onto the court, emphasizing that he wants to be fully healthy when he returns.

It’s a noteworthy development for a Timberwolves team that has been navigating life without its franchise player since late October. While previous reports have pointed toward a possible late-December return, Edwards isn’t committing to that timeline.

Anthony Edwards Injury Update Raises Questions About Return Timeline

Edwards underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on October 29, after experiencing recurring discomfort early in the 2026-27 NBA season.

The Timberwolves announced that the procedure, performed by Dr. Craig Bennett at Mayo Clinic, involved debridement of his right knee. Minnesota said Edwards was expected to make a full recovery but did not establish an official return date.

Initial reporting suggested Edwards could miss approximately two months, putting a potential return near the end of December. The Minnesota Star Tribune subsequently reported that team sources anticipated an absence of at least eight weeks.

But Edwards’ latest comments offer an important distinction: A projected recovery window isn’t the same thing as a confirmed return date.

His remarks also come after encouraging updates about his rehabilitation.

Krawczynski previously reported that Edwards’ recovery was progressing well, an update covered by Heavy on November 12.

That optimism hasn’t necessarily changed. Edwards is simply making clear that he won’t accelerate his recovery to meet outside expectations.

The cautious approach carries additional significance given his recent injury history. Edwards appeared in a career-low 61 games last season while dealing with knee problems, and recurring discomfort ultimately prompted this season’s surgical intervention.

Timberwolves Face More Games Without Anthony Edwards

The Timberwolves will continue their season without Edwards on Thursday night when they host the New York Knicks.

According to the NBA’s November 19 injury report, Edwards has been ruled out because of his right knee arthroscopy.

Minnesota will also be without Donte DiVincenzo, who continues recovering from Achilles surgery, and Jaylen Clark, who is sidelined with a hamstring strain. Jonathan Kuminga is listed as questionable with a shoulder contusion.

That leaves an already shorthanded Timberwolves team facing another challenge against New York.

Edwards’ absence is particularly significant considering how he began the season. Through his first four games, the three-time All-Star averaged 33.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals while shooting 48.1% from the field.

Still, Minnesota has found ways to compete without him, leaning on LaMelo Ball and contributions from its supporting cast.

As Heavy previously detailed, the Timberwolves won five of their first seven games without Edwards, demonstrating that the roster has enough talent to remain competitive while its leading scorer recovers.

For now, the most important question surrounding Edwards isn’t whether he’ll play against New York, or even whether he’ll be available by Christmas.

It’s when he’ll be healthy enough to return without compromising the long-term future of the franchise.

And Edwards has made it clear that he’s not letting the calendar make that decision for him.