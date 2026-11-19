After a thrilling 106-105 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night in the second game of a back-to-back mini-series, the Timberwolves are now 11-4.

Minnesota has been one of the pleasant surprises of the young season, especially since losing superstar Anthony Edwards to a knee procedure after only four games.

With Edwards sidelined, it’s been a collection of players picking up the pieces for the Wolves on a night-to-night basis, exemplified by Terrance Shannon Jr.’s career-high 34 points in Monday night’s win over Portland.

LaMelo Ball has been a great connector in the early season, although his counting statistics don’t necessarily jump off the page. Rudy Gobert has struggled offensively this year but is having one of his best defensive seasons of his career, serving as the anchor for one of the NBA’s statistically best defensive teams.

Ayo Dosunmu’s Impact

Another unsung hero has been Ayo Dosunmu, who was acquired from the Chicago Bulls last season and signed a four-year, $112 million extension with Minnesota in the offseason.

On the latest episode of “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Tim McMahon discussed just how impactful that trade was, even if it was unheralded at the time.

“They got him for three snowballs and some peanuts at the trade deadline last year… But Chicago — and it’s the previous Chicago front office — said, ‘Eh, we don’t want to pay this guy.’ And [Timberwolves general manager] Tim Connelly pounced on the opportunity to get him, prioritized paying him this summer — which wasn’t, by NBA standards, a massive deal, but a significant commitment.”

Dosunmu appeared in 24 games for the Timberwolves after the trade deadline. He averaged 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 52.1% from the field and 41.4% from 3-point range.

In the playoffs, he took his game to another level. With Donte DiVincenzo tearing his Achilles’ tendon and Edwards hobbled, Minnesota’s backcourt was suddenly depleted. Dosunmu responded by scoring 43 points in a Game 4 victory that gave the Wolves a 3-1 lead over the Nuggets in a series they would go on to win.

“Talking to people in Minnesota, his leadership has been immense. He’s a tough guy, he’s a smart guy, he’s a team-first guy. And there’s not going to be some big, long Ayo highlight reel, because he doesn’t do spectacular things. He does simple things really well.

When you talk about the most impactful trades at last year’s deadline, there were a lot of bigger names moved. There’s nobody who’s moved the needle more than Ayo.”

Dosunmu’s Start to the 2026-27 Season

This season, Dosunmu has continued to elevate his game with Edwards sidelined and DiVincenzo still recovering. Since the fifth game of the season, when Edwards began his absence, Dosunmu is averaging 21 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals. He’s shooting an impressive 46.7% from 3-point range on 5.5 attempts per game and 53% from the field.

Dosunmu and the Timberwolves will look to continue their strong early-season play when they take on the Knicks in Minnesota on Thursday night.