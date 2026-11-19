The Minnesota Timberwolves are getting some backcourt help for Thursday night’s matchup against the defending NBA champion New York Knicks. Whether they will have Jonathan Kuminga remains uncertain.

Kuminga is questionable with a right shoulder contusion, according to the NBA’s official 2:15 p.m. ET injury report.

Meanwhile, reserve guard Zyon Pullin has been upgraded to available after previously being listed as questionable with a right quadriceps contusion.

The developments come as Minnesota prepares to face former franchise cornerstone Karl-Anthony Towns at Target Center.

Already without Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo and Jaylen Clark, the Timberwolves could use every healthy player against a Knicks team seeking to build momentum.

Jonathan Kuminga Remains Questionable Against Knicks

Kuminga’s status remains Minnesota’s biggest uncertainty heading into Thursday’s game.

The 24-year-old forward suffered a right shoulder injury during Monday’s 106-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

He exited in the fourth quarter after landing awkwardly during a play near the basket.

Kuminga subsequently missed Tuesday’s rematch against Portland, which Minnesota won 106-105.

His questionable designation suggests a possible return, although the Timberwolves have not cleared him to play.

Kuminga has become an important contributor since joining Minnesota, particularly with Edwards sidelined following right knee surgery.

His athleticism, scoring ability and defensive versatility have helped the Timberwolves maintain their position among the Western Conference’s top teams.

Without him, Minnesota would again need additional production from its supporting cast.

Zyon Pullin Upgraded to Available for Timberwolves

Pullin’s availability provides some welcome relief for coach Chris Finch.

The 25-year-old guard missed Tuesday’s victory because of a right quadriceps contusion.

He was initially questionable for Thursday’s matchup before receiving clearance on the afternoon injury report.

Pullin’s return gives Minnesota another ballhandling option behind LaMelo Ball and Ayo Dosunmu.

That depth could become valuable against a New York team featuring Jalen Brunson and a physical defensive rotation.

Minnesota has also received encouraging contributions from Terrence Shannon Jr.

Shannon scored a career-high 34 points in Monday’s victory over Portland, helping compensate for the team’s injury problems.

Dosunmu followed with 30 points in Tuesday’s narrow win.

Their performances have helped Minnesota remain competitive despite its depleted roster.

Timberwolves Remain Without Anthony Edwards

Minnesota’s injury concerns extend beyond Kuminga.

Edwards remains out while recovering from right knee arthroscopy. DiVincenzo is also sidelined following surgery to repair his right Achilles tendon.

Clark will miss Thursday’s game because of a right hamstring strain.

Rookie center Joan Beringer, meanwhile, is available while wearing a protective face mask.

The Timberwolves enter Thursday with an 11-4 record, having won seven of their past eight games.

Their latest challenge comes against a Knicks team led by Towns, who has opened the season with 14 consecutive double-doubles.

Minnesota’s ability to contain its former star could depend partly on whether Kuminga returns.

Pullin’s availability provides additional depth, but Finch still faces important rotation decisions.

For now, the Timberwolves have received one encouraging injury update while awaiting a final decision on another key contributor.