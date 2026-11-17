The Minnesota Timberwolves have survived without Anthony Edwards. Now, another injury threatens to make their already difficult situation worse.

Jonathan Kuminga has been ruled out of Tuesday’s rematch against the Portland Trail Blazers because of a right shoulder contusion, the Timberwolves announced Nov. 17.

The injury adds another name to Minnesota’s growing list of unavailable players, with Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo and Jaylen Clark already sidelined.

Kuminga suffered the injury during Monday’s 106-98 victory over Portland at Target Center.

The 24-year-old forward took a knee to his right shoulder from Portland’s Micah Potter while attempting a shot with 6:35 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Kuminga exited the game and did not return.

Asked afterward about the possibility of a shoulder stinger, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch offered little clarity.

“I don’t have any update on that,” Finch told reporters.

The team has since confirmed the shoulder contusion but has not announced a timetable for Kuminga’s return.

Chris Finch Previously Praised Jonathan Kuminga’s Importance to Minnesota

Kuminga’s absence is particularly concerning given his growing importance to Minnesota’s rotation.

Earlier this month, Finch praised the former Golden State Warriors forward for embracing his role while the Timberwolves navigated their injury problems.

“He just continues to play the perfect role,” Finch said after Minnesota’s Nov. 2 game against Milwaukee.

“He’s making timely shots and really letting things come to him.”

Finch also acknowledged how much Minnesota depended on Kuminga with Edwards sidelined.

“We’d be lost without him right now, for sure,” Finch said.

Those comments now carry added significance.

Kuminga has provided athleticism, defensive versatility and timely scoring since joining Minnesota during the offseason.

He finished Monday’s victory with 13 points and nine rebounds in 29 minutes before leaving with the injury.

His absence could force Finch to rely more heavily on Jaden McDaniels, Terrence Shannon Jr. and other available forwards.

Shannon delivered a career-high 34 points against Portland, helping Minnesota overcome a sluggish start and secure the victory.

Finch credited Shannon for attacking the basket and putting pressure on the defense.

“He was definitely the MVP (Monday night) offensively, for sure,” Finch said.

Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo Among Five Timberwolves Out

Minnesota’s injury problems extend well beyond Kuminga.

According to the team’s official injury report, Edwards remains sidelined following right knee arthroscopy, while DiVincenzo continues recovering from right Achilles tendon repair.

Clark is also out with a right hamstring strain, and Zyon Pullin will miss Tuesday’s game because of a right quadriceps contusion.

That leaves the Timberwolves without five players against Portland.

One positive development involves Joan Beringer, who is available while wearing a protective face mask.

The second-year center provides additional frontcourt depth behind Rudy Gobert.

Minnesota enters Tuesday’s contest at 10-4, looking to complete a two-game home sweep of the Trail Blazers.

The Timberwolves have maintained their momentum despite Edwards’ prolonged absence.

But losing Kuminga presents another challenge for Finch, whose rotation has already been stretched thin.

For now, Minnesota knows Kuminga will miss Tuesday’s game. How much longer it must play without him remains unanswered.