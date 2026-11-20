Karl-Anthony Towns returned to Minnesota with something he spent nine seasons chasing in a Timberwolves uniform: an NBA championship.

Then he delivered a line that captured both his affection for the franchise and the painful irony of how his career unfolded.

“I was raised by Wolves, but you know, it was Knicks in 5 at the end,” Towns said Thursday after leading New York to a 102-99 victory at Target Center.

The remark drew laughs, but it also served as a reminder of what Minnesota surrendered when it traded its former franchise cornerstone in September 2024.

Two years later, neither player the Timberwolves acquired in that blockbuster deal is currently helping them on the court.

Karl-Anthony Towns Returns to Minnesota as NBA Champion

Towns finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds, scoring 17 before halftime as the Knicks built a lead that reached 19 points.

Minnesota nearly erased that deficit but couldn’t complete the comeback.

For Towns, the victory carried additional meaning.

The Timberwolves selected him first overall in 2015. He spent nine seasons in Minnesota, earning four All-Star selections and helping the franchise reach the 2024 Western Conference Finals.

Yet his greatest accomplishment came after leaving.

Towns helped the Knicks defeat the San Antonio Spurs in five games to win the 2026 championship.

Before Thursday’s game, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch reflected on Towns’ transformation from a frequently criticized playoff performer into an NBA champion.

“Extremely happy for him, particularly with when he started his playoff journey, how much flack he had gotten,” Finch said, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Finch also praised the evolution of New York’s offense, particularly its willingness to run possessions through Towns.

His former coach could appreciate that growth, even if Minnesota was now experiencing it from the opposing bench.

Timberwolves Have Little Left From Karl-Anthony Towns Trade

The circumstances surrounding Towns’ departure have only made his championship more bittersweet for Minnesota.

The Timberwolves originally acquired Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo from New York in the three-team deal.

Randle lasted less than two seasons.

Minnesota traded him to the Brooklyn Nets in June as part of a four-team transaction that helped reshape its roster.

DiVincenzo remains with the Timberwolves but has yet to play this season after rupturing his right Achilles during the 2026 playoffs.

Although a late-season return remains possible, Minnesota has been without his shooting and perimeter defense.

Meanwhile, Towns has become a championship-winning centerpiece in New York.

The comparison doesn’t automatically make Minnesota’s decision a failure. The Timberwolves have built a competitive team around Anthony Edwards and entered Thursday at 11-4 despite significant injuries.

Still, the trade’s original return has diminished considerably.

And Towns continues reminding Minnesota what it gave away.

Karl-Anthony Towns Still Holds Minnesota Close

Despite his playful postgame remark, Towns made clear that his connection to Minnesota remains personal.

He hosted a charity event Wednesday and spoke afterward about the promise he made when the Timberwolves drafted him.

“I made a promise to Minnesota to change the culture here, not only on the court but off the court,” Towns said.

He credited his parents for teaching him the importance of giving back.

Minnesota, he explained, had embraced him and allowed him to grow as a person while creating lasting memories for his family.

That gratitude made his final line more poignant than provocative.

Towns was raised by the Wolves. But the championship he wanted to deliver to Minnesota now belongs to New York.