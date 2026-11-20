The Minnesota Timberwolves have been without franchise superstar Anthony Edwards for a few weeks after he suffered another brutal knee injury four games into the season, and his latest comments suggest the team will have to brace for the 25-year-old to miss even more time than expected.

Edwards underwent a knee procedure in late October, but as he said, he still doesn’t have a return timeline to get back on the court. While the Timberwolves have been playing well for the most part without him, it comes as bad news for a team that needs the shooting guard back to have any real hopes of competing for a title.

In four games this season before his knee injury, Edwards was averaging 33.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 48.1% shooting, but he’s been out for nearly four weeks, and according to the latest update, he could very well miss a lot more time.

Anthony Edwards Injury Update: Timberwolves Get Bad News On Return Timeline

Speaking to reporters in what was really his first comments since suffering the injury, Edwards revealed he still doesn’t have a return date or timeline to rejoin the Timberwolves this season.

“I plan on coming back,” Edwards said, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “But I don’t know when…Whenever my knee tells me it’s ready, then I’ll be ready.”

“I’m the type of guy (who) never wanted to have surgery,” Edwards said, as he dealt with a similar injury on his knee last season. “I thought it would just, you know, go away. But in the offseason it was actually good. We (were) managing it pretty good, treating it, and it wasn’t as (swollen).

“And then, like as soon as the season kicked off, I don’t know what happened. It just like flared back up, like really bad, and then I was like, ‘Man, it’s time.’”

Edwards underwent a scope on his knee injury in late October. The team didn’t announce a potential return timeline, and NBA insider Shams Charania revealed the star could miss up to two months.

Well now, it’s nearly been a month, and Edwards’ latest comments detail that even he doesn’t know when a return will be in the cards. The Timberwolves star also said that the injury could be a long-term issue, as further surgeries might be needed to minimize health concerns down the road.

“I mean, I can’t really gauge it. It was something that needed to be done in order for me to be able to play without any pain for the next couple years, but who knows? Maybe in a couple years I’ll have to get something else, but hopefully not. I think I’ll be pretty good,” he added. “I’m hoping I’m going to be pain-free, but I may play with a little bit of something. But I’m hoping to be able to go out there and play and not be thinking about it.”

For now, the Timberwolves remain without a return timeline for Edwards, as his newest injury update comments were insightful, but don’t offer any real news as it relates to him getting back on the court. He’s one of the best young players in the league, but still so early in his NBA career, his knee has been a major concern that has kept him out for extended periods of time over the past 12 months.

Minnesota Still Playing Well Without Franchise Star

While Edwards did say he doesn’t have an idea as to when he’ll get back on the court, the star did say that he’s been helping with opponent scouting for the Timberwolves amid his absence. If that is true, it’s certainly been helping, as Minnesota has gone 8-4 without him this season, and thanks to some strong contributions from LaMelo Ball, Jaden McDaniels, and Ayo Dosunmu, they have stayed afloat without the superstar shooting guard.

Each of those three is averaging at least 17 points per game, and specifically for Ball, he’s elevated his game on the defensive end of the court. He’s averaging a career-high 1.8 steals per game, and has played a significant part in the Timberwolves ranking first in the NBA in defensive rating.

Minnesota has also seen great performances from Jonathan Kuminga, Terrence Shannon Jr., and Bones Hyland, each of whom is helping pick up the slack with Edwards still sidelined with his knee injury. The star himself acknowledged the team’s success without him, and whenever he does make his return, he doesn’t want to throw off the Timberwolves’ rhythm they’ve found without him.

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“I’m thirsty to come back, but not super fast because of how they’re playing,” Edwards said. “I don’t want to take them out of rhythm.

“But I told them, when I come back, I’m not going to try to be who I usually am and try to ball hog and take all the shots. I’m just going to fit in where I get in — take a couple catch and shoots. When they need me, I’m there. But I ain’t going to do too much.”

Even playing without Edwards, the Timberwolves’ 11-5 start to the season is one of the best in franchise history, and while the team is only fifth in the Western Conference standings, they’ve stayed afloat without the superstar being available for most of those games.

Head coach Chris Finch has played a huge role too, as he’s expected to be a top candidate for the Coach of the Year award.

Regardless, getting Edwards back healthy is the Timberwolves’ most important priority right now. Following his latest injury update, it doesn’t look like he has a clear timeline yet. But until he gets back on the court, Minnesota has been playing well, as with a deep roster full of talent, they’ve somehow found a way to continue winning games despite the franchise star being out for nearly a month.

The Timberwolves’ next game comes against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, November 21, with tipoff time set for 7 pm CST as the team hopes to continue its play as Edwards remains on the bench.