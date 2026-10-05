Timberwolves Guard Gives Encouraging Update on Injury Recovery

A Minnesota Timberwolves guard has given an encouraging update on his injury recovery, which could prove crucial in the team’s playoff push later in the season.

Talking at training camp, Donte DiVincenzo provided the Timberwolves with a glimmer of hope about his possible return this season from a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

DiVincenzo said he is entering this year with the mindset of coming back later this season, not next season, despite the severity of his injury.

“I wouldn’t come in here with the mindset of I’m gonna play next year,” he said. “No, the mindset is to play this year.”

The Timberwolves feature a revamped roster for the 2026-2027 NBA season, headlined by blockbuster additions LaMelo Ball and Jonathan Kuminga, following the departures of cornerstone pieces like Julius Randle and Naz Reid.

The team will still be led by Anthony Edwards but they now carry higher expectations following a massive roster shake-up and after falling short in the playoffs in the last three seasons.

If DiVincenzo returns late in the season, he would add depth to an already promising guard rotation in Minnesota.

Donte DiVincenzo’s Way To Cope With His Injury

Additionally, in his interview with The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski, DiVincenzo is seeking advice from other players who suffered the same injury and recovered, such as Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton, and Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard.

“It’s been very, very helpful those days or weeks where you feel like you’re not gaining so much ground as you should. You talk to those guys, and they kind of help push you along,” DiVincenzo said.

“There [are] a lot of battles in sports that aren’t the physical ones. It starts with the physical and then turns into the mental side. So, just [showing] that there is light at the end of the tunnel. As vulnerable as I am, I can tell you I’m as driven and as confident,” he added.

Recovery from a torn Achilles tendon typically takes four to six months for daily activities, and up to 12 months to safely return to high-impact sports. That is around the same timeline the aforementioned players had gone through, except Tatum, who went back to basketball in just 10 months after he ruptured his Achilles tendon.

DiVincenzo suffered a ruptured right Achilles tendon on April 25, 2026, during Game 4 of the Timberwolves’ first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.

The injury occurred on a non-contact play less than two minutes into the opening quarter. An MRI confirmed the severity of the tear, and he underwent successful surgery the next day.

Team officials and president Tim Connelly have listed him out indefinitely, though management projects a best-case scenario of a late regular-season return.

Donte DiVincenzo Knows Uncertainty Remains Ahead About His NBA Future

Donte DiVincenzo understands the uncertainty ahead as the Timberwolves could easily go to a different direction with him being sidelined.

Nevertheless, DiVincenzo is keeping an open mind and an optimistic approach while recovering from a devastating injury.

“They’re not going to come to you and say, ‘We’re not doing XYZ,’” he said in his interview with The Athletic. “Obviously, you know it’s a business, and they’re going to do what’s best for the organization and what’s for the team.”

“But I like to think of what I bring to the organization, yes, on the court, but off the court. Kind of invaluable stuff that you may not see on a stat sheet and just try to be a good person, a good human being. And when you do that every single day, I think they see that.”

DiVincenzo averaged 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game for the Timberwolves last season, while shooting 38% from the 3-point line.