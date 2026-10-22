Naz Reid Shines in First Game Away From Timberwolves as Hornets Battle Julius Randle

Some players feel like the kind that simply need space to spread their wings to fly.

Naz Reid always felt like that guy with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He had his shining moments, but they were usually fleeting on a roster with a lot of size and a lot of shot-takers.

This offseason, though, Reid was traded from the Timberwolves to the Charlotte Hornets. The deal is always going to be known as the LaMelo Ball trade, but Reid was one of the pieces Charlotte got in return.

It was an interesting pickup right from the start for the Hornets, because they were betting that Reid would know how to fly if simply given the chance.

That brought Reid and Charlotte to their debut performance on Wednesday night. They were taking on the Brooklyn Nets, and they won 110-103.

Ironically, Reid was going up against his fellow former Timberwolves forward Julius Randle, making his Nets debut.

Both played well, but Randle wasn’t necessarily as uncertain. The fact that Reid elevated his game the way he did already bodes quite well going forward.

Naz Reid Debut With Hornets

Reid was always a well-rounded playmaker all over the floor in Minnesota. He just had to do it in limited minutes and with light usage.

On a Hornets team that no longer has Ball (and currently is missing an injured Kon Knueppel), Reid has all kinds of opportunity to take the reins.

He did that well in the season opener.

Reid finished with 20 points, making 8-of-18 shots from the floor, including 4-for-10 from 3-point range.

One of the only blemishes is that Reid missed his lone free throw attempt.

But the big guy added both 11 rebounds and seven assists. He had just one turnover despite the high usage.

All told, it was a brilliant debut for Reid.

Julius Randle Opposes Reid

Pictured atop this article you can see Reid going to work against Randle, which is a cool scene for Minnesota basketball fans.

Randle had a great night himself.

He put up 33 points on 11-for-18 shooting, including 3-for-5 from 3-point range, while making 8-of-11 free throws.

Randle had eight rebounds and seven assists, but he did turn the ball over four times.

Amusingly, both Reid and Randle put up a plus-minus of exactly 0.

The Nets struggled to get Randle much help. Only Michael Porter Jr. (26 points) was also in double figures.

The Hornets, meanwhile, had five in double figures — including Grayson Allen off the bench with 21 points.

On a night that the new-look Timberwolves won, Reid got the better of Randle in a clash played in Brooklyn.