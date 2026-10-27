Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Raises Sports Gambling Concerns in $14K-a-Month Child Support Dispute

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards is seeking changes to how part of his child support payments would be managed, citing concerns about sports gambling. According to TMZ’s reporting on court documents, Edwards asked for a trust to receive a portion of the money and a trustee to oversee distributions. The mother of his child, Alexandria Desroches, challenged that request.

The dispute involves a previously ordered payment of $14,000 per month. Edwards’ reported concern is that money intended to support their child could be used for gambling. That remains his stated concern, rather than a finding that Desroches misused support payments.

TMZ described the competing positions through court filings. The statements therefore should not be presented as remarks Edwards made during an interview or a public news conference. The account concerns arguments submitted in a family dispute, with both sides offering different perspectives.

Anthony Edwards Requests Trust for Portion of Child Support

According to the report, Edwards wants an additional layer of oversight attached to some of the payments. His request would place a portion into a trust rather than leave the entire amount under the existing arrangement. A trustee would handle distributions from that account.

That distinction matters when describing what Edwards is seeking. Asking for a different payment structure is not the same as receiving permission to change it. The material provided does not establish that a judge approved the proposed trust or altered the existing monthly obligation.

The gambling concern is the attention-grabbing element, but the requested oversight is the concrete development. Edwards is reportedly asking the court to determine how some support money should be administered. Whether that request is justified cannot be settled by the allegation alone.

Desroches offered a different account of her betting. She described roughly $10 wagers made out of boredom and said she stopped using the account.

Alexandria Desroches Challenges Edwards’ Request

Desroches also pushed back by raising questions about Edwards’ involvement with their child. According to the response described in the supplied TMZ excerpt, she claimed he had not sought parenting time and had not met the child in person. She also questioned whether he had ever sent a gift.

Those claims should remain attributed to her response. They address Edwards’ relationship with the child, while his request concerns the administration of support payments. Reporting both positions gives readers context without treating either side’s argument as the court’s conclusion.

For readers encountering the story through social media, the distinction is particularly important. A headline about gambling can suggest that financial misconduct has already been established. The information described here supports reporting a disputed concern and a requested change, not declaring that support money was gambled away.

The reporting also does not establish a connection between this dispute and Edwards’ basketball performance. Drawing that connection would require additional evidence. His status as a Timberwolves player explains the public attention, but it does not resolve the competing claims.

For now, the central development is Edwards’ reported request for oversight. Desroches disputes the basis for it, leaving the competing positions unresolved.