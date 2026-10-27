Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Gets $304 Million Contract Update

The Minnesota Timberwolves surely hope to keep Anthony Edwards around for a long time.

The task of actually doing that has the potential to get quite expensive.

NBA contracts have a limit, but the supermax extension process rises each year relative to the league’s rising salary cap, and so Edwards still has the potential to be one of the highest-paid players in league history.

On Tuesday, in a new article on ESPN, their writer Bobby Marks explained just how much Edwards can make going forward, and what he’ll have to achieve to do it.

Anthony Edwards Contract Update

Edwards has the potential to earn himself $304 million in an upcoming contract extension.

To reach that supermax total, he has to make All-NBA (or win the MVP award).

Marks discussed Edwards in conjunction with 76ers star Tyrese Maxey, who has the same opportunity in front of him.

“The first two are Tyrese Maxey and Anthony Edwards,” Marks writes. “Both players are under contract for the next three seasons, but have significant financial implications for the future. If Maxey and Edwards are named MVP or All-NBA (there is also the criteria for Defensive Player of the Year), then either player is eligible to sign a four-year, $304 million supermax extension next summer, with the first year of the deal beginning in 2029-30. Through the first week of the season, Maxey (28.8 PPG) and Edwards (28.7 PPG) rank in the top 10 in points per game. Maxey trails only Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and Zach LaVine in minutes per game.”

Upcoming Conversations

That Marks blurb provides some intel on when this can really come into focus: after this season.

If Edwards has an All-NBA season, then he might be eager to sign a deal with the Timberwolves for that $304 million value. But if Edwards has such a year but doesn’t rush to sign a contract, some eyebrows will be raised.

Edwards is certainly the type of player who would generate huge buzz if it ever even seemed like he might consider asking for a trade. So when the opportunity comes to sign, Edwards will be sending a potential message either way — even if he’s only actually being patient, fans won’t necessarily interpret it that way.

The first step for Edwards to maximize his value, though, is to have a big year. He’s well on his way.

Edwards dropped 47 points on Monday night, making him the first NBA player with two 40-point games this season. It likely won’t be his last, and the more he does that, the more likely Edwards is to end up with a $304 million extension.