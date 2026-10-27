Timberwolves’ Bizarre Rudy Gobert Night Ruins Anthony Edwards Gem

The Minnesota Timberwolves would like to think they can win on any night when Anthony Edwards drops 47 points.

They lost in overtime on Monday, though, despite Ant doing just that. The Cleveland Cavaliers pulled out a 127-125 victory, and Rudy Gobert is going to get quite a bit of the blame.

Gobert, who has a fresh look going this season with the way he has combined his beard with the shaved-head look, did not shine on the floor on Monday night.

In fact, it was all a bit bizarre for Rudy.

Rudy Gobert Stats

Gobert had one of those statistical nights that doesn’t really add up.

He scored five points in 36 minutes, which is bad to begin with.

None of those points came from the floor. Gobert was 0-for-8 from the field — and astoundingly, 0-for-2 from 3-point range (they weren’t close).

Gobert went 5-for-8 from the foul line to get all of his points.

But then on the glass, Gobert had 19 rebounds. Of those, 7 were offensive and 12 were defensive.

He also added two assists, one block and two turnovers.

How often does a player grab 19 rebounds but not make a shot from the field? It’s one of the oddest lines in hoops history.

Gobert also caught some heat from Edwards late in the game — an odd play ended without the Timberwolves getting the ball, and Ant seemed to think Gobert could’ve done something differently:

Anthony Edwards to Rudy Gobert “Why did you stop playing?” He was standing around instead of going for a rebound…. https://t.co/qOga0rG6JC — GUCCE (@gucceCU) October 27, 2026

It was fair for Edwards to be frustrated. He had done everything he could do.

Anthony Edwards Stats

Edwards had quite a different stat line than Gobert.

He played 41 minutes and scored 47 points.

Edwards shot 19-for-33 from the field, 5-for-15 from 3-point range and 4-for-6 from the foul line.

He added four rebounds, four assists, four turnovers, two blocks and one steal.

It was one of those nights when Edwards simply decided that Minnesota would sink or swim with him. He didn’t have the 3-point shot going early, so he attacked the baskets and scored in the mid-range.

Late, Edwards found his outside stroke, and it nearly got Minnesota a win.

In the end, though, the Timberwolves were two points short in overtime. Edwards had made 19 shots from the field. Gobert had made zero. And if you want a difference, you’ve got it right there.