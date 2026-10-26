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Timberwolves’ Bones Hyland Punished by Ref for Making a Joke

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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 28: Bones Hyland #8 of the Minnesota Timberwolves poses for a portrait during Media Day at Target Center on September 28, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Bones Hyland was just having fun.

But one of the referees in charge of the Minnesota Timberwolves‘ game on Sunday night wasn’t having it at all.

On a night when the Wolves cruised to a 117-94 victory over the Toronto Raptors, maybe the most fascinating moment came when Hyland was given a technical foul.

He was punished for an interaction with one of the refs, and upon further review, it looked like a total joke — not that the call was a joke, but that Hyland himself was joking.

Why Bones Hyland Got a Technical Foul

Hyland’s tech came after a play as he walked side by side with an official.

Hyland appeared to make a motion as if he was throwing the ball at the ref, but Hyland did it with a smile on his face.

The referee almost immediately gave a ‘T’ to Hyland, but the reactionary face from Hyland says it all.

Because he clearly wasn’t thinking about actually throwing the ball at the ref, Hyland’s face is in disbelief.

Apparently only one of the two was in on the joke.

You can watch the clip here (or at this link if it doesn’t display correctly):

The action came with less than two minutes left in the game and the Wolves up 25, as well. There definitely was no seriousness involved from Hyland.

It’s fair for a ref to be on high alert for anything potentially violent and to also make sure things are kept in line — but hopefully he too could have a laugh when he watched this clip back after the game.

Bones Hyland’s Real Name

And while we’re here, a quick refresher on the fact that Hyland’s first name is indeed not Bones.

His full name is Nah’Shon Lee Hyland.

Hyland just happens to have been quite the skinny, lanky basketball player for a long time. The nickname fits.

Halloween is also coming up, so it’s a fairly spooky nickname as well for Hyland to have fully embraced.

Now 26, Hyland has done a good job of keeping himself relevant in the NBA. Good thing, because it’s not clear if he could have a career as a jokester if he needed to do that as a second act.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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