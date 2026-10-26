Timberwolves’ LaMelo Ball Says ‘I Tried to Hit Them in the Head’ When Teaching Teammates

The Minnesota Timberwolves are learning that keeping their heads up around LaMelo Ball is more than a standard basketball instruction. According to Ball, there can be a memorable consequence for looking elsewhere. His explanation involved a laugh, an unusual teaching method and a lesson he learned growing up.

Asked how he taught his teammates to be ready for his passes, Ball offered an answer that should entertain Minnesota fans. There was no complicated breakdown of timing or positioning. His approach sounded more direct.

Timberwolves’ LaMelo Ball Explains His Unusual Passing Lesson

“Nah, just get your head up,” Ball said in an interview shared by Andrew Dukowitz. “Actually, I tried to hit them in the head a couple times.”

Ball laughed while explaining the idea, making the playful nature of his comments important to the context. He was discussing how teammates learn to anticipate the basketball. His next words connected that approach to his own childhood experience.

“Once you get that in the head one time, you’re always gonna have your head up,” Ball said. “That’s how I was as a kid.”

The delivery makes this an entertaining quote, but there is a basketball point underneath it. A passer can recognize an opening before the intended receiver realizes the ball is coming. If that teammate is watching something else, the opportunity can disappear before a shot becomes possible.

That is where Minnesota’s adjustment becomes interesting. Playing alongside a creative distributor requires more than waiting for a familiar action to develop. Teammates have to remain available even when they do not appear to be the obvious option.

Why LaMelo Ball Wants Minnesota Teammates Ready for Every Pass

Ball’s explanation puts some responsibility on the receiving end of the partnership. Fans focus on the player delivering an impressive pass. However, the teammate catching it must recognize the moment and be prepared to finish the possession.

For the Timberwolves, that is the useful takeaway beyond the punchline. An unexpected pass only creates an advantage if the receiver can do something with it. Catching the ball cleanly helps preserve the opening instead of giving defenders time to recover.

That does not mean every possession needs to become a highlight. Sometimes the value comes from a teammate being ready for a simple pass delivered earlier than expected. Awareness can make an ordinary opportunity easier to convert.

Ball did not present his comments as a complaint about Minnesota’s players. The laughter and childhood reference gave the exchange a lighter tone. Turning it into evidence of frustration would stretch the interview beyond what he said.

The quote is memorable because the teaching method sounds ridiculous. The underlying instruction is familiar to anyone who has played basketball. Around Ball, Minnesota’s players have another reason to keep watching for the next pass. The NBA world certainly always finds the time to appreciate a Ball quote.