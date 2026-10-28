Timberwolves Sign Ex-Pacers Forward After Anthony Edwards Injury News

The Minnesota Timberwolves won’t be able to replace Anthony Edwards while he’s out for an extended period with an injury.

After the Edwards injury news, though, the Timberwolves did make a transaction to bolster their depth at least a little bit.

Minnesota had an open two-way contract spot, and after considering who to use it on, they brought back an old friend who has also played for the Indiana Pacers.

Timberwolves New Signing

The Timberwolves have signed forward Enrique Freeman to a two-way contract, according to Hoops Rumors and confirmed by the NBA.com transaction log.

Minnesota had actually just waived Freeman 10 days earlier, but after considering their options, the Timberwolves have stuck with Freeman.

The Wolves are bringing back Enrique Freeman on a 2-way contract, per source. They had one open 2-way, looked at several options. Freeman is well-liked and has familiarity with the system. He will begin in Iowa. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) October 27, 2026

That post from The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski shows that Freeman will start his two-way deal in the G League with the Iowa Wolves.

Freeman spent his first NBA season with the Pacers after they picked him No. 50 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. He then played in four games for the Timberwolves last season, putting up a total of 13 points and 10 rebounds in 37 minutes.

In the G League last season, Freeman was a stud, averaging 16.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 54.2% from the floor.

He joins Rocco Zikarsky and Zyon Pullin as Minnesota’s two-way players.

Enrique Freeman’s Awesome Origin Story

Freeman’s origin story is pretty awesome.

He had no college basketball offers out of high school in the Cleveland area, so he accepted an academic scholarship at the University of Akron and walked-on to the basketball team.

Freeman grew four inches before his sophomore year of college and became a star in the MAC.

So from a MAC walk-on to the NBA — how often does that happen?

He was the first Akron player taken in the NBA Draft since 1987.

“Sometimes the light is not as bright as you want it to be,” Freeman once told the Akron Beacon-Journal. “But you’ve got to sit in the low light for a little bit to watch it get bright. It’s just a matter of time, learning and taking advantage of every opportunity.”

Freeman still isn’t totally on the big stage yet, but Minnesota has given him his latest chance, and he seems to have the right mentality to seize the opportunity in front of him.