The New Orleans Pelicans have another prominent voice calling for a trade involving Trey Murphy III.

Bill Simmons identified the 25-year-old forward as a potential difference-maker for the Boston Celtics, who are looking to strengthen their offense.

During the November 17 episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons questioned Boston’s reliance on veteran guard Derrick White and made his case for pursuing Murphy.

“To me, it’s clearly Trey Murphy,” Simmons said.

The proposal comes as New Orleans faces growing questions about its roster and whether to move one of its most valuable players.

Bill Simmons Floats Pelicans Star Trey Murphy III to Celtics

Simmons believes Boston needs more scoring to compete for an NBA championship.

He raised concerns about White’s offensive consistency and suggested the Celtics should consider moving the veteran before his value declines.

“If you were ever gonna trade Derrick White,” Simmons said, before arguing that an early move would be preferable to waiting too long.

Murphy emerged as his preferred acquisition.

Simmons envisioned a Boston lineup featuring Jayson Tatum, Paul George, Murphy, Payton Pritchard and White.

He argued that adding Murphy would make the Celtics difficult to defend throughout games.

That scenario would allow Boston to retain White while adding another proven perimeter scorer.

Murphy averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists during the 2025-26 season. He shot 38% from three-point range.

His outside shooting and size would give Boston another weapon alongside Tatum and George.

Simmons did not report that either franchise has discussed a trade. His comments were a proposal rather than confirmation of negotiations.

Pelicans Have Set Steep Asking Price for Trey Murphy III

Getting Murphy out of New Orleans would not be cheap.

According to Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney, the Pelicans previously sought a return comparable to the Desmond Bane trade, which involved four first-round picks.

That price has since dropped, with a package built around three first-round selections potentially enough to begin serious discussions.

Murphy is playing under a four-year, $112 million contract extension, giving New Orleans little reason to rush a deal.

The forward has averaged 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists through nine appearances this season, according to NBA.com.

He is also dealing with bilateral patellar tendinopathy, which has kept him out of the lineup. New Orleans ruled him out for its November 18 matchup with Detroit.

Deveney reported that Pelicans executive Joe Dumars remains reluctant to trade Murphy despite considerable interest from rival teams.

Detroit has been among the interested clubs, adding to the potential competition for Murphy’s services.

Boston now has another public endorsement for pursuing him, but New Orleans still holds the leverage.

The Pelicans can keep their young forward or demand a substantial return from a contender willing to pay the price.