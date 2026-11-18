New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray has been in the headlines recently due to his situation. He requested a trade and now has everyone talking about it. The latest person to comment on the situation is NBA veteran and champion Draymond Green. Green showed a lot of support for Murray and mentioned that the Pelicans are trying to make him look bad.

Pelicans’ Dejounte Murray Situation Draws Draymond Green’s Attention

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 18: Draymond Green speaks onstage during the Draymond Green Show podcast at the Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at Jacob Javits Center on July 18, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Green was very supportive of Murray’s situation and had his back with his comments. He said, “I saw the reports of, like ‘, oh, they drafted Jeremiah Fears and Dejounte Murray wasn’t happy about that’; that’s not something I believe”. Green also stated that he would have to hear those words come out of Murray’s mouth himself and mentioned that he did like how that’s painting Murray. He said all this on The Draymond Green Show and was supportive of Murray the whole time.

It takes a lot to earn Green’s respect, so for Murray to have it shows a lot. There have been a bunch of rumors about Murray, and the biggest one is that he wasn’t happy about Fears being drafted. Draymond, however, is not buying it. Green’s words hold weight and could go a long way.

What Murray’s Trade Request Means for New Orleans

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 18: Draymond Green speaks onstage during the Draymond Green Show podcast at the Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at Jacob Javits Center on July 18, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics)

New Orleans has already made up their mind that Fears is their guy. He has been playing very well too and thriving in the starting role. This was a decision that they had to make because if the whole situation and it’s something that could pay off in the near future. Fears looks like he fits into the offense really well and plays the style that they need.

New Orleans is doing what they have to do, and Murray is doing what he has to do. So now Fears has the keys and is running the show for the Pelicans. He is playing well so far as a starter, so New Orleans may be loving this decision.

The Murray situation is a little messy, with a bunch of rumors coming out. One thing that is for certain is that Murray has the support of Green. Green’s comments aren’t just comments; they mean something, and he said them because he feels like the Pelicans are trying to paint Murray in a bad way. This is a situation that will hopefully get resolved soon by a possible trade.