The New Orleans Pelicans have a willing trade candidate in Dejounte Murray. Finding a team prepared to give them an acceptable return could prove more difficult.

One potential destination appears less promising than initially believed.

The Phoenix Suns aren’t actively shopping Jalen Green or searching for a point guard, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, casting doubt on a possible deal involving Murray.

Speaking Tuesday on Bleacher Report’s “NBA Insider Notebook,” Fischer pushed back on reports suggesting Phoenix wanted to move Green for a more established playmaker.

“Everything I’ve heard is that the Suns are not shopping Jalen Green, and that they are not really in need and in search of a point guard,” Fischer said.

For New Orleans, the timing isn’t ideal.

Dejounte Murray Trade Request Faces New Complication

Murray formally requested a trade Friday, Nov. 13, with the Pelicans confirming that his representatives had informed the organization of his desire to leave.

The team said it would explore options to accommodate the request.

Phoenix quickly emerged as a possible destination.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Murray has interest in joining the Suns, while his representatives have explored the possibility of a deal involving Green.

The potential swap appeared to offer both teams something different.

Phoenix would receive a veteran guard with extensive playmaking experience. New Orleans would acquire a younger scorer who could become part of its long-term plans.

However, reporting earlier this week indicated the teams had not engaged in formal discussions about such a trade.

Fischer’s latest update raises further doubts.

“I am here to pour some cold water on Phoenix being the super active group right now,” Fischer said.

Suns Want to Keep Jalen Green for Now

Fischer explained that the Suns are still evaluating a roster that has undergone considerable changes.

Starting center Mark Williams has been unavailable, while Phoenix continues adjusting to new forward Miles Bridges.

The team also wants to determine whether Green and Devin Booker can develop a productive partnership.

Fischer emphasized that Green was someone Phoenix specifically targeted when it traded Kevin Durant to Houston.

“I have not gotten the sense that they are looking to move him anytime soon whatsoever,” Fischer said.

That position could change if Phoenix’s early-season struggles continue.

For now, though, there is little indication the Suns are preparing to part with Green.

Pelicans Must Explore Other Dejounte Murray Trade Options

Phoenix’s reluctance doesn’t eliminate the possibility of a Murray trade elsewhere.

The former All-Star remains under contract beyond this season through a player option, giving New Orleans time to evaluate potential offers rather than rush into a deal.

Still, Murray’s public request has created an awkward situation for a franchise trying to establish stability.

The Pelicans have already acknowledged his desire to move on. They now must find a trade that makes sense for the organization.

The Suns’ reported stance is another reminder that identifying an interested destination and completing a deal are two different things.

For Murray and New Orleans, the search continues.