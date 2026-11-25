The New York Knicks are beginning to resemble the team that won the NBA championship last June. Chris Bosh believes their early struggles were part of the price of winning it all.

The two-time NBA champion offered his perspective on New York’s resurgence Wednesday, pointing to the physical and mental toll of defending a title as the Knicks ride a five-game winning streak.

“The Knicks seem to be getting back on track after a slow start,” Bosh said in a video posted on X. “Look, that hangover from a championship’s a real thing.”

New York opened the season with three consecutive losses but has won 11 of its last 14 games.

Bosh, who won back-to-back championships with Miami, knows the challenge firsthand.

Chris Bosh Praises Mikal Bridges Amid Knicks Resurgence

One player who caught Bosh’s attention was Mikal Bridges, whose dramatic buzzer-beater against Portland carried greater significance than another regular-season victory.

Bridges drilled a fallaway 3-pointer as time expired Saturday, lifting the Knicks to a 97-96 victory after they squandered a 26-point lead.

The shot came after a difficult opening month that had raised questions about his role.

Bridges averaged just 6.3 points while shooting 32.9% through his first 10 games. His struggles prompted coach Mike Brown to repeatedly leave him on the bench during fourth quarters.

Through New York’s first 11 games, Bridges did not play a single fourth-quarter minute on five occasions.

His poor shooting also fueled criticism from fans and calls for a lineup change.

Yet when the Knicks needed one final basket against Portland, Bridges delivered.

“Really good to see how confident he is and how confident the team is in him,” Bosh said.

For Bosh, the moment represented something larger than a clutch shot.

“They have that chemistry, they have that belief in themselves,” he added.

Chris Bosh Believes Knicks Can Overcome Championship Hangover

Bosh understands how quickly a championship celebration can turn into another demanding season.

“That summer is short; it’s only a few weeks,” he said.

He recalled the exhausting cycle of celebrations, workouts and travel that comes with defending an NBA title.

The former Heat star believes New York is finally rediscovering its rhythm after an uneven start.

Bosh also praised Karl-Anthony Towns, who leads the NBA in rebounding at nearly 14 per game, while emphasizing Jalen Brunson’s importance to the offense.

Still, he views the Knicks’ collective approach as their greatest strength.

“They play together as a team,” Bosh said.

New York has shown that resilience throughout its winning streak.

The Knicks survived a late Minnesota comeback, escaped Portland on Bridges’ buzzer-beater and followed with a 113-106 victory over Indiana.

Those narrow victories haven’t always been pretty, but they have restored momentum.

Bosh believes the defending champions have enough time to regain their championship form.

“Still very early in the season, so they have time to gel and put a great title defense together,” he said.

For a team that appeared to be searching for answers earlier this month, Bridges’ renewed confidence offers another reason to believe its championship chemistry is returning.