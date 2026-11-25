The New York Knicks have caught fire after a bad 0-3 start to the season, with an Oct. 25 home loss to the Orlando Magic convincing some that it was time to sound the alarms.

Since then, the Knicks have won 11 of 14 games, catapulting them to a three-way tie with the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons for the third seed in a tough Eastern Conference.

But no matter how the season progresses for the Knicks and where they end up in the spring, one of the central talking points around the team will be the future of star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who could enter free agency in seven months.

Knicks in Danger of Losing Their Star?

All eyes were on Towns and the Knicks to see if both sides would come to an agreement on a contract extension over the offseason. After weeks of troubling negotiations, it was reported that the Knicks are tabling off all contract extension talks with their players, which only increased the doubt surrounding Towns’ future with the franchise.

With the 31-year-old big man having one of his best seasons, Knicks reporter Ian Begley believes the team is heading toward losing a major piece of their championship-winning core in the offseason.

“He has earned an extension,” Begley said on “The Putback With Ian Begley” show. “Whatever the number ends up being, we can quibble at that. He’s earned more than the Knicks last offer before they shut things down, which was starting between 45 and 50 for four years. And so I wonder how far north of that can the Knicks go? Do the Knicks want to go? They have an edict about second apron.”

Added Begley: “You can’t argue with what you’re seeing in front of your eyes and what he’s done in the past year, so he’s earned it. (The) Knicks, I think, would lose him if he went into free agency. If he opted out this summer and went into free agency, I’m sure there’d be teams interested in him to the point where the money probably would be hard to turn down.”

Towns, who is signed to a four-year, $220.4 million contract, can opt out of his deal in June and test free agency. After the season, Towns will have until the end of June to either pick up or refuse his player-option worth roughly $61 million for the 2027-28 season.

Suitors Set to Line Up for Towns if He Hits the Open Market

Towns’ value has sky-rocketed, and it’s thanks to what he provided for the Knicks last season.

Last spring, Towns showed why the Knicks were right to trade for him ahead of the 2024-25 season, as the veteran center was his team’s second-best player in its march to the franchise’s first NBA championship in over 50 years. Towns had Finals MVP-worthy performances in the championship round, and he made it particularly tough at times for superstar center Victor Wembanyama to comfortably get to his spots.

Now that Towns has proven he can be the second option on a title-winning team, plenty around the league will line up for his services if he chooses to test free agency in the offseason.

“Towns has shown a willingness to reduce that 2027-28 number to allow the Knicks flexibility — in return for a large long-term guarantee, of course,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported in October. “Having a player option gives the six-time All-Star a measure of leverage, but the Knicks could simply let him pick it up and not have to radically alter the roster. Pathway No. 2: If Towns isn’t extended, he could opt out and enter free agency. There definitely are teams –- starting with the Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers and Atlanta Hawks –- that would probably line up to make big offers. This is what other teams are studying with the Knicks.”

Towns was left disappointed with how contract talks unfolded between him and the Knicks in the offseason, with the franchise reportedly offering the big man a whopping $76 million below the max extension he is eligible for.

To Towns’ credit, he hasn’t let the tensions of the offseason challenge his play on the court. And if he continues to produce the way he has — 21.8 points, 13.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game — he’ll rightfully demand the most money he can get.





