It was always going to be a difficult season for the New York Knicks, mentally, even if they had a normal owner operating one of the most valuable franchises in all of sports. Coming back to defend a championship comes with hurdles–fatigue, hangover, ennui–and the Knicks are dealing with those hurdles. Throw in the fact that James Dolan’s second-apron stand has meant the team has not re-signed its potential free agents yet, and there is ample reason for the Knicks to be off. Perhaps no one more reason to struggle than Karl-Anthony Towns, who was stellar in the playoffs for New York last year and was not rewarded with an extension he deserves.

Towns has been brilliant, though, and the fact that the Knicks are 11-6 is largely because he has been averaging 21.8 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game thus far. But because the Knicks did not sign him, he is likely to hit free agency next summer–and there are ample rumors about teams swooping in to sign him away from New York.

Knicks’ Mike Brown: Karl-Anthony Towns ‘Brings It Every Freaking Day’

Knicks coach Mike Brown acknowledged how critical Towns has been to the early success–and the fact that while his other teammates have had a hard time stringing together good performances this year, Towns has been consistent.

Said Brown: “When you talk about greatness, that’s the hardest thing to do – when you want to attain or achieve greatness – is being consistent. There are a lot of great, talented people in the world, whether it’s this sport, a different sport, in business. But can you bring it every freaking day? That’s hard, especially when you know that you’re going to face double teams and this and that and that, all these different things are going to come at you. Can you still bring it every day?

“If you can be consistent while being extremely talented or great, then that’s what separates you from everybody else. That’s what he’s starting to do. He’s showed he’s an NBA champion and now, he’s starting to show, OK, I might be one of the greats of all the greats. That’s what gets exciting when you see that from people.”

Of course, Knicks fans want to see that happen in a Knicks uniform, for a long time to come.