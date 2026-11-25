The New York Knicks continue their homestand, with the Cleveland Cavaliers set to enter town for Wednesday’s NBA Cup game.

While the Cavs continue battling inconsistencies, going 5-5 over the last 10 games, including Monday’s loss to the struggling Chicago Bulls, the Knicks are surging after five victories in a row.

The bad news is that the defending champions, who have won 11 of their last 14 games, are experiencing injury trouble to some of their top stars. New York could be without multiple key names for Wednesday’s contest.

Two Key Players Pop Up on Injury Report Ahead of Next Game

According to the Knicks’ official team injury report released Tuesday evening, star forward OG Anunoby and reserve guard Jordan Clarkson have been ruled out against the Cavs, while center Karl-Anthony Towns, forward Josh Hart and reserve guard Miles McBride are listed as questionable.

Anunoby, who will miss the third game in a row, is battling a calf strain, while Clarkson continues to deal with a plantar fasciitis. McBride was a late scratch ahead of Sunday’s game against the Pacers, with the 26-year-old dealing with adductor tightness.

Meanwhile, Towns and Hart are new names on the injury report. Towns, who has right knee inflammation, missed Saturday’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers due to an illness. Hart, who has missed three games this season, is nursing a sprained shoulder.

Injuries Slowly Piling Up for N.Y.

While the hope is that all the Knicks listed on the injury report return to full strength as soon as possible, Hart has been battling ongoing shoulder problems, which could continue to plague him.

“A lot of things are going on with my shoulder,” Hart told the New York Post in an exclusive interview after recording a triple-double in Sunday’s win over the Pacers. “It’s been barking for a couple weeks. So now, we got a couple days where we can figure some stuff out within the couple-day break and hopefully get it feeling better.”

McBride is another player who could be down some time, with Knicks reporter Stefan Bondy noting that McBride’s injury is particularly “concerning” considering the guard underwent sports hernia surgery earlier this year.

Potentially without five players Wednesday night against the Cavs, the Knicks could be up against it as they aim to pick up their 12th win of the season.