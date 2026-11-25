Certain photos perfectly embody the spirit of the Ruthless Aggression era, and remain in frequent rotation in the internet wrestling community since they were taken.

The snap of Evolution members Ric Flair, Triple H, Randy Orton and Batista sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden is forever in rotation.

Jeff Hardy dangling from the suspended Tag Team titles as Edge lunges to Spear him from a ladder is another iconic shot.

Perhaps no photo captures the essence of the Ruthless Aggression era more than that of John Cena posing with his signature WWE United States Championship spinner belt alongside New York Knicks icon Carmelo Anthony.

As you may recall, Cena kickstarted the Ruthless Aggression era during a standoff with Kurt Angle in his WWE debut.

During the genesis of his legendary career, Cena became the unofficial face of the Ruthless Aggression era in the 2000s and helped introduce a new kind of swagger in WWE — one that included NBA apparel and dazzling championship spinner belts.

Two worlds collided during his 2005 meetup with 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony, when the duo crossed paths and took a photo at an event in Denver.

In a recent episode of his 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast, Anthony sat down with WWE superstar Cody Rhodes and revealed an interesting backstory behind the iconic photo.

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John Cena Gifts Spinner Belt to Carmelo Anthony

For years, WWE fans believed that Carmelo Anthony was posing with John Cena’s championship belt at a party. Turns out, Cena was actually gifting the NBA alum with a custom WWE United States Championship belt.

“It was some type of event. I think it was All-Star weekend at a pool tournament,” Anthony recalled. “I’m a big wrestling fan. My mom is a big wrestling fan. So this was our moment. [Cena] gave me the wrestling belt. I tried to give it back, but he said ‘Naw, [this is yours].’ ”

Anthony noted that his name is engraved on the title belt and hinted that he still owns it.

Cody Rhodes said the photo holds weight because Cena and Anthony were both at the dawn of what became legendary careers.

“The timing of this photo is great because he is fully on the come-up,” Rhodes said of Cena, adding, “He is the original QB1.”

Shortly after the iconic photo was taken, John Cena was selected as the cover athlete for SmackDown vs. Raw 2006 alongside Batista.

In 2006, John Cena won the WWE Championship twice and starred in his first feature film, The Marine.

That same year, Carmelo Anthony earned his first All-Star selection and All-NBA honors.

Both icons also celebrated milestones in 2025.

Anthony was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2025.

Meanwhile, John Cena captured his record 17th World Championship. He also became the 25th Grand Slam champion in WWE history.