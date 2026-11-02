Knicks Facing Difficult Decision Amid Jose Alvarado Return

We know well what Knicks backup point guard Tyler Kolek does effectively in the NBA. He can organize an offense, get the ball where it needs to be and make plays for others and sometimes for himself. In four games since he has been thrust into the rotation with Jose Alvarado out–he has a left ankle sprain and is questionable to return on Monday against the Nets–Kolek has been remarkably efficient. His shooting has been off, as he is just 4-for-14 from the field in those four games, but his playmaking has been spot-on. Kolek has 25 assists and just two turnovers this year, all in just 57 minutes of play. Kolek would, on a per-36-minute basis, be averaging 15.8 assists.

Now, we also know what Kolek does not do well, and it is the primary reason the Knicks went out and got Alvarado to begin with last season: defend. The Knicks bench does well when Kolek is scoring and not turning the ball over, but he is enough of a defensive liability that coach Mike Brown does not like to risk having him on the floor too much, unless injury dictates it.

Tyler Kolek Earning More Knicks Minutes as Jose Alvarado Fill-In

But certainly, it will be hard for the Knicks to push Kolek out of the rotation given the efficiency he has shown, even with Alvarado coming back–if Alvarado does not play on Monday, he will likely be available when the Knicks play on Wednesday.

The Knicks have struggled with turnovers this season. Kolek is a good antidote to that.

As Rafael Canton of SNY Knicks noted recently, “The reserve is playing some of his best basketball right now, steadying the offense when Knicks star Jalen Brunson rests. Kolek is taking advantage of an opportunity given to him because of an ankle injury to guard Jose Alvarado.

“Kolek entered this season on the outside of New York’s regular rotation. But his play has been impressive and could make Knicks coach Mike Brown think twice about taking him out of the rotation when Alvarado returns.”

We’ve seen impressive stretches from Kolek before, and his performance in the NBA Cup final last year–14 points, five rebounds and five assists–remains a career highlight. But Brown eventually pushed him back to the bench after that, and that’s likely how things will play out over time this year.

Still, Kolek has done well with his chance and is making the case for more minutes.