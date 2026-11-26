The Knicks’ best closer spent the night missing shots, and it didn’t matter. Backup guard Jose Alvarado scored a season-high 21 points, 16 of them in the fourth quarter, as the New York Knicks turned a close game into a 121-102 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. The Knicks outscored Cleveland 39-17 in the final period for their sixth straight win.

Knicks Backup Guard Jose Alvarado Takes Over the Fourth Quarter

Alvarado shot 8-of-10 overall and 5-of-7 from three in just 19 minutes. In the fourth quarter alone he went 6-of-8, including four threes. New York entered the period trailing 85-82, and after a bump-heavy third in which the Knicks fell behind by 11 several times, Alvarado hit consecutive threes to make it 90-85. The Knicks opened the quarter on a 25-9 run.

He also picked Donovan Mitchell’s pocket to set up a layup, and he answered a Mitchell and James Harden run, which cut the lead to eight, with a jumper.

Brunson Labors Through Illness

Jalen Brunson finished with 19 points but needed 22 shots, making only six. He had been added to the injury report earlier in the day with an illness and was upgraded to probable. His only basket of the fourth quarter was a three-pointer.

Cleveland had its own stars. Mitchell scored 30 and Harden 28, but the Cavaliers shot 10-of-38 from three and scored just 17 points in the fourth. They fell to 9-10.

The Rest of the Bench Delivers

Mikal Bridges added a season-high 19 points. Josh Hart had 15 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, extending his season-opening double-double streak to 17 games. James Wiseman gave the Knicks a lift in the fourth quarter with four points and three offensive rebounds.

New York did it without OG Anunoby, Jordan Clarkson and Miles McBride, and Andre Drummond left the game with a head injury.

Knicks Stay Alive in the Cup

The Knicks are 12-6 overall and 1-2 in East Group B of the NBA Cup, so a loss would have eliminated them. Instead they stay alive, although advancing remains a long shot. They host Miami on Friday.

The team is clearly built on depth this season. When the star had an off night, the Knicks backup guard made sure they still left with the win.