The New York Knicks entered their championship defense with an unresolved question behind Karl-Anthony Towns. Now, two potentially intriguing names could give them options ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

SNY’s Ian Begley identified Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl and Brooklyn Nets big man Moritz Wagner as players worth monitoring around the league.

Speaking on “The Putback,” Begley suggested that New York should have options if it decides to strengthen its frontcourt.

But he cautioned against assuming the Knicks have begun actively pursuing either player.

“Are they looking to upgrade at the backup center position? I don’t know,” Begley said.

The speculation comes after New York lost longtime center Mitchell Robinson to the Boston Celtics in free agency.

The Knicks signed Andre Drummond as his replacement, but replicating Robinson’s defensive impact and offensive rebounding remains a challenge.

Jakob Poeltl, Moritz Wagner Emerge as Knicks Trade Possibilities

Poeltl presents an interesting situation in Toronto.

The veteran center offers rebounding, screening and interior defense, qualities the Knicks could use behind Towns.

According to Begley, Poeltl has already attracted attention from other NBA teams.

“I’ve heard that Jakob Poeltl has drawn interest,” Begley said, adding that the Raptors center should continue generating interest as a potential trade target.

Wagner offers a different skill set.

The Brooklyn veteran can stretch the floor and give the Knicks another scoring option off the bench.

His ability to space the court could complement New York’s perimeter-heavy offense, although his defensive limitations would require consideration.

Wagner becomes trade-eligible Dec. 15 after signing with Brooklyn during the offseason.

“I’m sure that they will get phone calls on Wagner,” Begley said.

However, Begley emphasized that the Nets aren’t necessarily trying to trade the veteran.

Instead, Brooklyn could simply listen to offers as it evaluates its roster.

NYK Still Searching for Answers After Mitchell Robinson Departure

Robinson’s departure left a significant hole in New York’s frontcourt.

The 7-foot center played eight seasons with the Knicks and helped the franchise win its first NBA championship since 1973.

His rebounding and rim protection were particularly valuable during New York’s championship run.

Drummond arrived as a veteran replacement, bringing his own impressive rebounding credentials.

However, the former All-Star is no longer the defensive presence Robinson was at his best.

The Knicks also signed former No. 2 pick James Wiseman as another center option.

That leaves coach Mike Brown with several alternatives, but questions remain about how the frontcourt will hold up against stronger postseason opponents.

Poeltl could address those concerns with his physicality and defensive positioning.

Wagner, meanwhile, would offer a different look by providing more offensive versatility alongside Towns and the Knicks’ perimeter scorers.

Neither player would necessarily represent a perfect solution.

“I’m not saying that either of those two would be a perfect fit for the Knicks,” Begley said.

His broader point concerned the market itself.

With Dec. 15 approaching, trade conversations across the league are expected to become more serious.

For New York, the next several weeks could help determine whether its current backup centers provide enough support or whether another move becomes necessary.