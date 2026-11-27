The New York Knicks are suddenly surging after a somewhat alarming start to the season, winning 12 of 15 games since a disappointing Oct. 25 loss to the Orlando Magic in Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks’ mini turnaround hasn’t not cooled trade rumors around the team, and with the unofficial start of NBA trade season just over two weeks away, the New York front office could start to shift its focus to the market to improve the roster, perhaps the frontcourt in particular, around the title-winning core.

Could Knicks Show Interest in Utah’s Rising Star?

This season has shown the Knicks struggle to keep pace when star center Karl-Anthony Towns is off the floor. While Towns’ impact is invaluable, with the 31-year-old big man in the midst of one of his best seasons, part of the reason why New York’s production slips without Towns is because Andre Drummond, who was brought in to replace Mitchell Robinson, has not found his footing.

While the Knicks could explore trading Drummond, the team’s most speculated trade candidate is reserve guard Miles McBride, who has appeared in numerous fan trade proposals lately. In a one deal proposed by a Fanspo.com trade machine user, the Knicks would swap McBride for a young Jazz center.

Knicks receive: Miles McBride

Jazz receives: Kyle Filipowski

In this trade proposal, the Knicks take a chance on Filipowski, Utah’s 23-year-old, high-upside center who showed immense promise as a sophomore last season. While the young big man’s production has slipped this season, Filipowski registered 11.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while converting roughly 32 percent of his 3-pointers on three attempts per game last season.

Is McBride on the Trade Block?

“We’ll see what position the Knicks take when the trade deadline gets closer, but McBride is an often-speculated candidate to be moved because of his expiring contract,” Knicks writer Dan Favale wrote. New York’s top trade piece seems to be Miles McBride. With an expiring contract and interest from other teams this past offseason, he has obvious trade value. McBride is a lethal shooter and a versatile defender, but his numbers and health have been trending downward. Deuce exploded offensively last season before undergoing surgery to repair a core injury. Pre-injury McBride posted 13 points in 27 minutes per game on an elite 42% from downtown.”

While McBride has shown he can deliver impactful backcourt minutes behind star guard Jalen Brunson, the Knicks’ overall financial situation makes it hard to imagine the team will retain him in the offseason.

With that, the Knicks can’t expect a flashy return for McBride, who has racked up somewhat of an injury history after missing over 20 games following sports hernia surgery before the All-Star break last season.

It is fair to ask whether the Jazz would trade its potent young big man in Filipowski for a veteran guard, but Utah does have a bit of a logjam in the frontcourt, with Lauri Markkenen, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jusuf Nurkic all slotted higher on the depth chart.



