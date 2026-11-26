Injuries seemingly coming out of nowhere? No problem for the suddenly surging New York Knicks.

The Knicks improved to 12-6 on the season after a dominant 19-point victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, giving them a 2-1 season series lead over their East rival.

New York has now rattled off 12 wins in the last 15 games after dropping to 0-3 after a disappointing Oct. 25 home loss to the Orlando Magic. The Knicks have won six games in a row, tying them with the Boston Celtics for the second seed in the Eastern Conference. And best of all, the Knicks got a double dose of welcome news after handling the Cavs last night.

Knicks Can Make NBA Cup History

After that 0-3 start, even winning the in-season tournament felt like it was thrown out the window. Suddenly, the Knicks find themselves still possessing a path to the NBA Cup’s knockout round.

“After beating the Cavaliers 121-102 (more on this later) in group play on Wednesday night, New York moved to 1-2 and has a chance to become the first team since the NBA Cup started to advance to the knockout round with two losses,” wrote The Athletic’s James L. Edwards. “In order to do so, the Knicks would have to beat the Miami Heat on Friday by seven or more points while also needing the Philadelphia 76ers to lose to the Indiana Pacers. In the event those two things happen, the Knicks, 76ers, Pacers and Heat would all be 2-2 with wins over each other. Point differential would decide the winner. The Heat are currently plus-25 in group play. The Knicks are right behind them at plus-12, which is why a seven-point victory would allow New York to overtake Miami in East Group B.”

Edwards noted that for the Knicks also have a path to advance as a wild card in the the NBA Cup, consisting of games that head coach Mike Brown says “adds a level of stress or whatever on your mind and body,” they would need “the Detroit Pistons to lose to the Milwaukee Bucks; the Toronto Raptors to lose to the Brooklyn Nets; the Atlanta Hawks to lose to the Boston Celtics; and New York would have to beat Miami by seven.”

Mikal Bridges Coming Alive at the Right Time

It’s nice for the Knicks knowing that they can do something no team ever has. But it is even cooler to think about the recent turnaround star forward Mikal Bridges has had. After a brutal start to the season, Bridges is starting to find his rhythm, and that is extremely welcome news for the Knicks, who need Bridges to step up while OG Anunoby is sidelined and stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart get back to full strength.

Bridges answered the call last night, recording 19 points (17 in the first half) and playing a big role in his team’s blowout win over the Cavs.

“As OG Anunoby missed his third straight game with a left calf strain, the Knicks are showing signs of missing him,” wrote Sports Illustrated’s Matthew Miranda. “They missed him as a tertiary scorer, though Mikal Bridges continued his renaissance doing yeoman’s work in that role, particularly pouring in 15 in the second quarter.”

If Bridges keeps up his strong play, the Knicks, with a healthy roster, can continue climbing the standings as they remind the world why they are the defending champions.