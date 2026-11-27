Andre Drummond will miss Friday’s NBA Cup game against the Miami Heat after the Knicks center entered concussion protocol and was ruled out, according to a report by James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.

His absence comes on a night when the defending Cup champions must win to stay alive in the Cup, and even a victory at Madison Square Garden may not be enough.

The NBA’s 7:30 a.m. ET report still listed him as questionable (head). It also had OG Anunoby (calf) as doubtful, with Jordan Clarkson (foot) and Miles McBride (adductor) questionable, while Miami’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin) was probable. Tipoff is 7 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.

Knicks Lose Andre Drummond to Concussion

The injury occurred Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, when Drummond absorbed second-quarter contact to his head. He lasted until halftime but never came back, according to NBC Sports. James Wiseman took over his backup role, scoring six points.

Drummond logged three points and two rebounds in nine minutes. New York won 121-102.

Born Aug. 10, 1993, in Mount Vernon, New York, the 6-foot-11, 279-pounder played at UConn before the Detroit Pistons drafted him ninth overall in 2012. He is a two-time All-Star and 2016 All-NBA Third Team pick who has won four rebounding titles. Over 985 career regular-season games, he has averaged 11.9 points and 11.8 rebounds. The Knicks are his seventh NBA team.

The NBA champions added him on a one-year contract worth a reported $3.8 million in July, after Mitchell Robinson left for the Boston Celtics. Backing up Karl-Anthony Towns, Drummond is averaging 3.7 points and 7.4 rebounds in 13.7 minutes over 18 games this season.

Knicks NBA Cup Scenarios Without Drummond

New York (12-6) sits third in the Eastern Conference, 2.5 games behind the Philadelphia 76ers, and has won six straight. Miami (10-7) is sixth.

In Cup play, New York fell 98-93 to the 76ers, then lost 106-104 to the Indiana Pacers before beating Cleveland. The Knicks are 1-2 in East Group B with a plus-12 point differential, and any loss Friday would eliminate them, according to Tom Dierberger of Sports Illustrated.

So Friday’s game is a must-win.

To take the group, New York needs to win by at least seven, get a Pacers victory over Philadelphia and prevail on tiebreakers. That would leave all five teams 2-2. A seven-point margin would also lift the Knicks to plus-19, one point ahead of Miami.

One wild-card route calls for a Knicks win, losses by the Pacers, Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks, and a tiebreaker edge over the second-place teams in East Groups A or C. But if the 76ers win and any of the Pistons, Raptors or Hawks also win, New York is out regardless of its own result.

Since the Cup began in 2023, no two-loss team has advanced to the knockout stage.

Coach Mike Brown also has an injury-thinned roster to manage.

“I’m trying to be smart about the minutes right now just overall,” Brown said, as quoted by The Athletic.

Who’s already into the knockout stage? Only the Dallas Mavericks (3-0), who have already locked up West Group A, according to Jon Metler of Covers.

Boston (3-0, plus-68) can win East Group C by beating Atlanta, and retains wild-card paths with a loss. Philadelphia (2-1) takes Group B by winning at Indiana. Miami (2-1, plus-25) can claim it by beating New York if the 76ers lose. The Heat could even take it while losing by six or fewer, provided Philadelphia falls and Miami owns the tiebreaker over Indiana.

As for wild cards, which go to each conference’s best non-group winner, Detroit’s plus-31 differential tops East contenders currently trailing group leaders, followed by Miami’s plus-25.