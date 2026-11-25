The New York Knicks are preparing for tip-off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks enter Wednesday’s NBA Cup game riding a five-game winning streak behind some stellar team play, especially from star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who will play in tonight’s contest after appearing on the injury report due to right knee inflammation.

New York has been without star forward OG Anunoby since its Nov. 19 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Anunoby, 28, will miss tonight’s action, marking his third absence in a row.

Knicks Announce Injury Update on Star Wing Before Taking on Cavs

In a surprise, Anunoby popped up on the injury report ahead of Saturday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers — a game that ended on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the left wing by star forward Mikal Bridges — which was an obvious cause for concern. Anunoby’s injury was originally designated as calf tightness but has since been changed to a calf strain, which is more severe.

Ahead of Wednesday’s home game, Knicks head coach Mike Brown provided an injury update on Anunoby.

“OG Anunoby (calf strain) has progressed to individual on-court work today, Mike Brown said,” reported Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “He’s considered day-to-day.”

That is welcome news, to say the least. Anunoby has been a key force for the Knicks ever since he arrived in a trade from the Toronto Raptors. The veteran forward was crucial in New York’s march to the 2026 NBA Finals and especially valuable in the team’s five-game series victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

The Knicks have not lost since Anunoby last played. New York is set to take on a Cleveland team that is dealing with its own fair share of injuries, including to star big man Evan Mobley, easing the burden without Anunoby, an elite two-way player, in the lineup.

In other news, star point guard Jalen Brunson, who was listed as questionable on the injury report before being upgraded to probable, will play tonight, Brown confirmed before the game.

The Knicks aim for their sixth straight win tonight and their 12th of the season. The team is currently in a three-way tie with the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons for the third seed in the Eastern Conference.