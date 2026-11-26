Credit to Knicks coach Mike Brown for at least attempting to keep his team sparked and motivated through the doldrums of a post-championship NBA season, one in which players are simultaneously battling the difficulty of a title hangover while also keeping an eye on the big-picture problem of being paid long-term extensions by an owner who is intent on pinching nickels. He has deployed the end of the bench frequently in the early part of the year, hoping the energy there would jolt his veterans and, frequently, it has worked. He’s been doing it recently with 2024 NBA first-round pick Pacome Dadiet, who has mostly been a bust in the league, but who got 28 total minutes in the two games running up to Wednesday’s game against the Cavaliers, a 121-102 win.

But Brown did not like what he was seeing from Dadiet in those two games. Here he was being given a chance to show his wares (he had played 18 total minutes the entire season before the last three games), and Brown felt his effort was lacking.

Knicks Coach Gives Pacome Dadiet a Lesson

Brown did not simply bench Dadiet. He warned him about his effort, pointed out that plenty of other Knicks can get those minutes, and gave him a chance to redeem himself on Thursday. He did–in 14 minutes, he was 3-for-7 shooting with two assists. More than that, Brown saw the effort he did not see earlier in the week.

Said Brown: “I called him into my office and showed him some film this morning after shootaround and I told him, I said, ‘As a young guy, if you don’t play hard, I can’t play you. Believe me, I got a lot of guys I can go to and you know I am not afraid to go to someone else. The least you can do is play hard.’ I showed him how he wasn’t, and I thought tonight he did play hard.”

Dadiet, speaking to Knicks reporters in the locker room after the game, said the lesson stuck.

Said Dadiet: “You just got to take accountability, at the end of the day. He showed me some clips, it was clear, obvious. You just got to nod your head and keep going.”

The Knicks are off on Thanksgiving but return to play the Heat on Friday.